Senator Mitt Romney feels safe. He’s considered a hero in many circles in Utah where his Mormon beliefs and center-right political ideology shine. But he’s making enemies quickly as he continues to subvert President Trump’s agenda and in some cases, even his presidency itself. The latest episode of Romney playing his NeverTrump role surrounds impeachment in which he seems poised to side with Democrats on key votes.

Many of his former fans are taking note.

Romney loses GOP support in Utah after challenging Trump on impeachment The Morning Consult survey found support for Romney, 72, going down after he called for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial, which began on Thursday. The poll shows the senator’s approval rating falling among Utah Republicans from September through December 2019, and independents also shifted to disapproving of Romney over the quarter. In the prior quarter, 65% of Utah Republicans supported Romney, and while a majority still do presently, that number sank to 57%.

On the bright side, he’s making news friends to partially replace the Republicans and Independents who are scorning him. He’s up 4% among Utah Democrats.

The impeachment vote in the House went mostly along party lines with a few Democrats voting against it, joining every Republican in Congress. But in the Senate, there are still people like Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins who may go against the party, the President, and the nation by supporting the Democrats in their ongoing attempt to redo the 2016 election. But this is more than just replaying a past election. Impeachment is about setting the state for the 2020 election as well.

If Mitt Romney sides with Democrats on this unambiguously political impeachment debacle, it’s time for Republicans to renounce him en masse. He should just register as a Democrat and stop this charade that he’s a conscientious conservative.

American Conservative Movement

