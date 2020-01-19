The leading expert on Russia for the National Security Council was escorted off White House grounds and placed on leave yesterday. Reports indicate he’s now under a security investigation just two months into the job.

Andrew Peek, a former Army Intelligence Officer who served in Afghanistan, was the third top Russia expert to leave the position in recent months. His predecessor, Tim Morrison, left the position after testifying in the House impeachment inquiry. Morrison replaced Fiona Hill, who also testified before the House Intelligence Committee.

NSC official on leave pending investigation Peek had been expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week, where President Trump is expected to meet with a number of world leaders as the impeachment trial takes place back in the Senate. Peek declined to comment. White House and National Security Council officials declined to discuss the situation. “We do not discuss personnel matters,” the NSC said in a statement to Axios.

It’s a sensitive issue for the White House as the impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate on Tuesday. Speculation has been circulating that based on his leave for alleged security violations, it’s possible Peek was sending information to Democrats to use in the trial, following the trend of his predecessors working against the President to help Democrats impeach him.

Much has been discussed about the “Deep State” – the cabal of entrenched members of the intelligence and federal law enforcement communities who direct foreign relations behind the scenes – as being directly involved in trying to take down President Trump since the 2016 election. Shadowy figures like alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella and former FBI agent Peter Stzrok have been viewed as ground level operatives who have been participating in subverting President Trump’s administration since it began.

Is Andrew Peek the latest Deep State “hero” working against America? With no comments from either side and no reports of what he allegedly did to get kicked out so unceremoniously, all we can do is speculate. But the timing and circumstances seem to indicate there is a good chance he is involved with the debacle that’s unfolding. There’s only so much one can do to discredit themselves in the eyes of the White House in only two months, and leaking information to the President’s opposition is one of them.

We will likely hear more about Andrew Peek in the days or weeks ahead. The forceful eviction of the top Russia expert at the NSC does not sneak by unnoticed. If we hear nothing at all, that could mean that whatever he did is even worse than we think.

