The best way to secure the border and prevent illegal immigrants from Central America from crossing over is to keep them from reaching the border in the first place. Such is the case with a large migrant caravan estimated between 2000-3000 people coming up from Guatemala.

Most of them didn’t make it past the southern border. MEXICO’s southern border.

Mexico blocks 2,500 migrants from crossing at Guatemala entry point, authorities say Mexican officials on Saturday closed a section of their border with Guatemala following a push by thousands of migrants to make their way across a bridge over the Suchiate River between the two countries. About 2,500 migrants of all ages were held up and prevented from crossing or entering the bridge at Mexico’s southern border by Mexican National Guardsmen, Guatemalan authorities estimated, according to The Associated Press. Mexican authorities reportedly allowed several dozen migrants to enter into Mexico in groups of 20 but warned them against trying to slip away to avoid immigration processing. Mexico’s National Migration Institute said on Twitter that it had shored up points along the southern border to assure “safe, orderly and regular immigration.”

Immigrants found crossing the border into the United States illegally can only apply for asylum if they can demonstrate they applied for and were rejected by Mexico. Otherwise, they’re sent back immediately. This has curtailed the border crisis in recent months, but people who are part of the latest surge seems willing to take their chances.

Meanwhile, construction of the southern border wall has been proceeding with the administration hoping to have 500 miles of new border wall built before the election. It could turn into an election issue for more than just the President as the GOP hopes obstruction of wall construction by Democrats will help Republicans win back control of the House of Representatives.

Mexico said repeatedly that they wouldn’t pay for the wall. But as long as they continue stopping illegal immigrants from reaching the border, one can argue they’re paying for the wall anyway… by becoming the wall itself. Not bad, Mr. President.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.