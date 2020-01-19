There is a small political organization in Great Britain that still wears the name “Fabian Society,” and while they almost certainly echo much of what Democratic Socialists in America say, we’re less concerned about their influence in America than we are about the original Fabian Society. Their tactics of slow, methodical subverting of government control to establish a socialist society is very similar to what we’re seeing used in the United States today.

George Bernard Shaw, H. G. Wells, and Annie Besant were just some of the prominent members of society. They employed the tortoise and the hare approach to change; rather than initiating quick and often violent revolutions, they wore away at the enemy in an effort to establish changes over extended periods of time. Their name came from Quintus Fabius Maximus Verrucosus, a Roman general made famous for his use of guerrilla warfare to slowly wear down superior forces instead of fighting in quick, large-scale battles.

And therein lies the methodology behind the current socialist push for cultural Marxism, open borders, and other radical progressive ideologies and policies. The only difference is the speed in which information travels today. Thanks in large part to the internet, they’re able to play it “slow” much more rapidly than their predecessors. Changes can are being made in years instead of decades or centuries because mobilization is much easier. It is still the same strategy of methodical, incremental changes, just sped up.

George Orwell, a socialist, became disenchanted with the philosophies of Fabians. What he saw coming from academic circles didn’t match his purist view of Marxism that he thought would work for the people against the elite. In essence, he believed the Fabians were not taking down the elites. They were simply supplanting them with their on elites to continue to oppress the people from a different angle. He would likely feel the same way about Democratic Socialists today.

"The truth is that, to many people calling themselves Socialists, revolution does not mean a movement of the masses with which they hope to associate themselves; it means a set of reforms which 'we', the clever ones, are going to impose upon 'them', the Lower Orders." – G. Orwell — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 18, 2020

In this video by Truthstream Media, Aaron and Melissa explore the roots of the Fabian Society and the collectivist, authoritarian policies they promoted.

Socialism in America did not start with Bernie Sanders. It has been around since at least the 19th century and has been prominent among the masses at various times over the decades. But today’s iteration is the most bold and widespread that we’ve seen so far. And while Sanders and his followers claim to be starting a political revolution, they’re still employing the slow-burn mentality of the Fabian Society.

It is often called “creeping socialism” in America, but that’s not quite accurate. It’s slow, but “creeping” implies they’re being stealthy with their actions. That’s not the case. Many radical progressives are shoving socialism down our throats any way they can, drawing others out of the shadows to join their destructive movement.

Like the Fabians, modern American socialists know they can spread their message best by donning sheep’s clothing and hiding their wolfish features. And guess who follows these wolves in sheep’s clothing? The sheep.

