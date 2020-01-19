Gun control has been a way of life for many of us in progressive states. I live in California for the weather and I exercise my 2nd Amendment rights “quietly” as a result. That’s my choice. But those who live in states where freedom is still a thing have found it challenging to abide by the leftist push to disarm the masses. Virginia, the birthplace of American liberty, is one such state as Democrats push to subvert the 2nd Amendment.

Last year’s election caught many in Virginia by surprise. There’s no excuse for the GOP’s inability to stave off the onslaught of anti-gun money being pumped in ahead of the election by the likes of Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, but now that the state has all branches controlled by Democrats, it’s time for conservatives to act. Monday’s planned rally at the capital is a start. One of the messages they need to deliver was expressed by Dear America Podcast host Graham Allen.

BREAKING: Virginia wants to take away our guns…. So did the British, and we haven’t cared what they thought since 1776 🇺🇸 RT! #VirginiaRally #Virginia2A — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 19, 2020

Virginia is a bellwether for the nation. It’s imperative that patriots remind Ralph Northam and his cronies that they cannot operate against the Constitution without repercussions. This subtle message from Graham Allen will hopefully remind them.

