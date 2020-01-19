Every election cycle, at least one candidate emerges who demonstrates an uncanny willingness to outright lie. One can argue that all successful politicians are inherently liars, but people like Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren take their dishonesty to the next level and beyond.

Warren took a question from the press that, intentionally or not, highlighted the growing reputation the Senator has of lying. Whether it’s her heritage, her children’s schooling, why she left a job, or how she’s going to pay for Medicare-for-All, Warren has been caught in multiple lies since launching her candidacy.

The hypocrisy here is off the freaking charts. https://t.co/dabLTpsClV — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 19, 2020

“Is it disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public on anything?” a reporter asked.

As everyone turned back to Warren, it was clear she wanted to answer the question as carefully as possible. Thus, she used her standard generalization technique instead of giving a plain yes or no answer.

“Uh… I would think that it… you know… how could the American people wants someone who lies to them?” she replied.

Can we call Warren’s words a de facto admission that voters shouldn’t be considering her for office, whether as a Senator or in the highest office in the land? Either she’s just a hypocrite or she lacks self-awareness completely.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.