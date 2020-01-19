If you search CNN.com for “Jeffrey Epstein,” you may not find what you seek. If you’re concerned about the dead pedophile’s numerous victims or even the odd circumstances surrounding his alleged suicide, you won’t find any stories on the first page with 10 results. In fact, page two with the next 10 listings only have three that match Epstein’s most notorious exploits.

What you WILL find are several stories about President Trump’s impeachment, which is tangentially connected to Epstein through his former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz. You’ll also find stories about Evelyn Yang, Ukraine, Harry and Meghan, and the environment. Wait, the environment? Yes. After combing through the Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against the Epstein estate, CNN found something that really triggered them. Underage sexual assault? No. Evading law enforcement? No. Bribing officials? No. CNN honed in on his environmental crimes, and Donald Trump Jr. called them out for it.

OMG this is real! It’s not that he molested children that got CNN to pay attention it’s that he didn’t have high regard for the environment! WTF CNN?!? Jeffrey Epstein's disregard for environmental protections showed his disrespect for the law – CNN https://t.co/6EPTUZlrW3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2020

Now radical progressives have a reason to be upset with Jeffrey Epstein. Climate change, after all, is the source of all of our problems in their eyes. And CNN played right into it, triggering themselves all the way to even lower ratings than usual.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.