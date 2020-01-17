“A Bernie Sanders nomination will set back the Democratic Party at least a decade.”

Those words, told to me by a DNC source in early 2016, never appeared in print. What I didn’t tell my source is that I wanted to see the DNC set back indefinitely. The last thing I wanted to do was get the word out that Sanders was persona non grata in DNC circles. As it turned out, my idiotic scheming would have been ill-conceived had it not been for the fact that by the middle of 2017, pretty much everyone knew what had happened. They cheated Sanders. He probably wouldn’t have won anyway, but I’ll always regret my miscalculation.

Fast forward to today and we’re seeing the same thing manifest. Whether it’s the DNC blacklisting Sanders again or if CNN is just doing what they can to get Joe Biden nominated is still around 50/50 at this point. I know some of my colleagues are convinced the DNC and CNN are colluding to raise Elizabeth Warren up as the Sanders-slayer, but I’m still not sure. Knowing what we know about CNN President Jeff Zucker, he could have come up with this plan without prompting.

What is the plan? To take down Bernie. Who is the tool? Warren. Why do they want to do it? To help Biden (or Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, or whoever emerges from the moderate lane) by splintering the hyper-leftists and pitting them against each other. And it’s working.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tackled the issue, saying it’s the DNC who is almost certainly behind the scheme. Whether or not he really believes they’re supporting Warren or simply using her as a tool against Sanders is unknown, but he is right to say that Sanders is the main target. Perhaps they see Warren sputtering out on her own just as she’s done the last three months.

I almost feel sorry for Bernie. To be transparent, I like the guy. No, I wouldn’t want him to be my president and I don’t agree with any of his policies (literally zero of them, at last count) but I do think he’s a sincere guy. He sincerely wants to transform the country. He sincerely believes we need a revolution. He is sincerely an idiot when it comes to the future of this country, but at least he’s sincere about it all. What’s not to like?

All of this could backfire. As Tucker Carlson noted, the DNC, CNN, and everyone outside of the Bernie Bubble want to take him down. But victimhood is a lovely outfit to wear in the eyes of a many Democrats. He may start getting more sympathy votes.

