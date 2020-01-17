Editor’s Note: I do not agree with the assessment of climate change being a man-made occurrence that can or should be corrected in the short term. I do not believe we’re two, ten, or even 100 years from catastrophic events as a result of man-made climate change. I DO believe we should be heading towards a cleaner future that is practical, measured, and that focuses on real problems like potable water, reducing pollution, a steadily shifting towards renewable energy over time. While I disagree with Mr. Ticktin’s conclusion, I believe his analysis is appropriate. I do hope he is wrong, though.

There are a great number of people, like Al Gore, who are making a fortune by setting themselves up as the high priests of climate change. It’s kind of like the Clinton Foundation. They need a cause so that they can collect and pay themselves funds collected.

Just because there is a Clinton Foundation, doesn’t mean that world hunger doesn’t exist. It doesn’t mean that there was no earthquake in Haiti. Just because there are charlatans getting rich doesn’t mean that Global Warming isn’t real. It just means that bad people have schemes.

In a way, it’s a good thing that people believe that Global Warming is a scam. It isn’t as though they could do anything about it. At least they get to be happier for a little longer.

Remember, as I have said, quoting myself (so arrogant): “There are only 2 kinds of people on the planet. There are those who believe in global warming, and there are those who will believe in global warming.” I doubt that there are too many Australians who deny it, right now. Australia is a precursor of what is coming to a theater near you. I say 2 years away in some areas of the US.

Donald Trump needs to know that when he becomes more concerned, he needs Peter Ticktin.

As for today, it is beautiful, here. We should appreciate that which we still have, and breath it in, because it isn’t going to last. Hold and love those who are close, take the time to taste what you eat, smell the sea, and celebrate each moment.

About Peter Ticktin

Peter Ticktin of The Ticktin Law Group centers his practice on representing individuals and businesses with creative approaches to achieve the most pragmatically sensible results. Since his admission to The Florida Bar in 1991, Mr. Ticktin has led the fight in HIV litigation, has been a champion for the little guy and gal, against discrimination, and for small business. Ticktin unearthed the robo-signers in the mortgage foreclosure scandal, providing all the states attorney generals with what they needed to win a $30 Billion settlement with the banks.

“We believe superior legal work demands creative solutions and we pride ourselves on being cost effective and prioritizing communications with our clients.” said Ticktin.

When Peter Ticktin formed The Ticktin Law Group, he trained the firm’s lawyers to find the obvious ways to win, and if there were no obvious ways, to be creative and to find a new way. As a result, over the years, The Ticktin Law Group and Peter Ticktin, personally, have been responsible for cutting edge solutions in several areas of the law including business litigation, trust litigation, and even divorce law. With the mantra that they are “in it to win it,” and with their creative approach, they believe that The Ticktin Law Group provides superior legal work. Clients want results.

Peter Ticktin is also very passionate about founding and running The Global Warming Foundation, an organization whose mission is to educate the world about the environmental and economic threats posed by climate change and parallels Donald Trump’s economic doctrine.

“There is a need for America to now prosper, so that we can deal with this problem, not just by reducing use of fossil fuels, but by geo-engineering, hence a need for a space force.” said Ticktin.

Mr. Ticktin’s practice is representing businesses and individuals with creative approaches to achieve sensible results. He is also instrumental in supervising and attending to other work of The Ticktin Law Group.

