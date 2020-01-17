The storyline rose and fell throughout the 2016 election. Mainstream media talking heads, pundits, and their left-leaning guests would speculate about how candidate-Trump would respond to the election results when Hillary Clinton won. Some assumed he would try to start a revolution. Others said he would throw a fit, but eventually go back to his business and forget about the election. I vividly recall one commentator a week or so before the election saying he would rage-quit Twitter and move to Scotland.

At no point did anyone ask how Clinton and her party would react. Would she accept the results? As we’ve seen numerous times since, the answer to that is a resounding “no.” She has claimed on multiple occasions that she actually won the election, including her delusional answer when asked if she’d consider running in 2020: “I mean, obviously I can beat him again.”

<noscript><iframe title="Hillary Clinton: I Can Beat Him Again" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D_eLsEjTRaM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

How about leaders in her party? Have they accepted the outcome of the 2016 election? In many ways, their response has been even more unhinged than Clinton’s as many vowed to impeach or otherwise remove President Trump from office. Some of them made that vow before there was an impeachment inquiry.

<noscript><iframe title="House Democrats call for impeachment proceedings against Trump" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DFWYt1JraJk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Fine, so the leaders of the party were on board with impeachment. That’s their prerogative, and some would point out that it’s standard operating procedure for an opposition party. But surely the people and the media weren’t that unhinged, were they? Actually, they were the ones calling for impeachment from the very beginning.

<noscript><iframe title="“Reminder: WaPo declared impeachment campaign started 19 minutes after President was sworn in” — NOQ Report - Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes" class="wp-embedded-content" sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" style="position: absolute; clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px);" src="https://noqreport.com/2019/10/11/reminder-wapo-declared-impeachment-campaign-started-19-minutes-president-sworn/embed/#?secret=uu9DWQO6ou" data-secret="uu9DWQO6ou" width="500" height="282" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) participated in the impeachment inquiry in the House. He watched as his colleagues in the Intelligence and Judiciary committees went through their various hearings to come up with the Articles of Impeachment. Then, he voted against them. Now, he’s alerting America to the gross hypocrisy of it all as Democrats and their media lapdogs continue to pretend like this is all something new, organic, and sudden.

Remember when the liberal media was worried @realDonaldTrump wouldn’t accept the results of the election? 3 years later and Democrats haven’t accepted the outcome of the 2016 election. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 17, 2020

If there’s one thing recent history has taught us, it’s that Democrats and mainstream media are in lockstep with their various anti-Trump and anti-GOP narratives. One might even think they were colluding. That couldn’t be the case, right? RIGHT?!?

