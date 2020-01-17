The recent video has presenter Tim Pool coming to the factual realization that the political left is the authoritarian side of the spectrum. As well as the fact that true liberals belong on the political right in commonality with conservatives.

Please note that while some use the term ‘classic liberal’, most online dictionaries do not differentiate these terms, therefor we will just use the term liberal. There are instances when we will use the term true liberal to distinguish those on the right from the faux liberals of the authoritarian socialist left.

In this excerpt from the automatically generated transcript at approximately at the 5:40 minute mark he makes the following observations:

“What we’re seeing here is more of a tribal reaction of what it means to be liberal. Liberal is supposed to be of based in liberty, it’s somewhat progressive… it’s freedom. Conservatism is supposed to be about tradition, but now we’re seeing the Conservative Party become classically liberal and we’re seeing the Democratic Party become much more authoritarian far left.”

Conservatives and liberals truly belong on the pro-liberty right side of the political spectrum.

Perhaps like many others, video raconteur Tim Pool is slowly coming to the factual realization that true liberals belong on the right side of the political spectrum. The authoritarian socialist left has always tried to hide this with various false labels that imply support of liberty. However, as we are witnessing in almost real time, whenever they get the chance, they do everything they can to denigrate our rights and individual liberty.

He also noted that:

We can all speculate, but I’m willing to bet that the pendulum swung too far to the far left and has triggered a massive backlash. As Democrats promise insane policies to America the average person may no longer feel that they are being represented by an ever increasing far leftist party with an ideological bent.

It is clearly evident that as the authoritarian socialist left goes further off the rails, displaying an outright disdain for freedom, it’s becoming more apparent that those who pride themselves as being truly liberal would be repulsed by the authoritarian control mentality of the left.

Also note that in the Project Veritas video, the Iowa Field Organizer for the Sanders Campaign suggests that:

That Liberal Democrats Should be Placed in Gulags or be Put to Death: “Liberals Get the F***ing Wall First.”

Confirming that far-left authoritarians have a tremendous amount of disdain for people supposedly on their side.

Proving that liberals belong on the Right side of the political spectrum.

Governmental control or power is the only realistic method of arranging the political spectrum. That is the only metric that makes sense. Basic logic tells us that one end has to be minimum governmental control while the other is maximum governmental control.

The question then becomes which side favors limited government and which side virtually unlimited government?

The left end of the political spectrum is set by the Oxford dictionary definition that directly connects the left with socialism, an authoritarian control ideology if there ever was one. This means the left end represents maximum governmental control.

Basic logic indicates that those who believe in conserving liberty and limited government would then be on the right or limited government side of the political spectrum. The various definitions of anarchism, libertarianism, conservatism and liberalism bear this out.

The Bottom line.

We’ve stated it numerous times, but it is well worth repeating, we need to adopt one of the most successful tactics of the left in framing the argument with language. This means cutting through the bovine excreta of how they describe themselves as progressive, democratic and liberal. The same holds true for setting up the debate over everyone’s unalienable human rights as one over liberty.

This means it is more than harmful when many on the pro-liberty right refer to liberals as being the same as leftists. It is even worse when some refer to them as ‘Libs’ or when that term is coupled with another disparaging term.

The polling indicates that the conservation of liberty is in the ascendancy. Liberal and conservative ideologies both believe in this and this is why they are moving to the Right.

