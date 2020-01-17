Ah, the media. They remind me of Russell Crowe in Gladiator, braying to the crowd, “Are you not entertained?” Except that instead of dispatching all opponents with pens wielded like the mightiest sword and slaying with their rapier wit, they act as designated fools eager to humiliate themselves for the emperor’s amusement.
Take the other day, for example. Headed into a tough election season in which they desperately hope to aid Democrats in deposing one Donald J. Trump, they searched far and wide for some way–any way–to blunt the President’s singular achievement in jumpstarting what had been, until his tenure, a moribund economy. A Herculean task, you might say? Why, nonsense the media doth respond!
Which is how you end up with stories like this:
CBS News: This low unemployment rate is bad for your health https://t.co/FF4Pa77sio
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2020
Leave it to the American news media to find the dark cloud in any silver lining that makes Republicans look good. Par for the course, I suppose, coming after a solid week of them shedding tears over the targeted killing of an Iranian terrorist mastermind responsible for thousands of deaths all across the world. But really, guys–did you have to be this obvious? Have you no shame whatsoever?
Senator Martha McSally obviously doesn’t think so. That’s why she had a few choice words for CNN reporter Manu Raju, when Raju confronted her with a question on the Senate trial phase of President Trump’s impeachment:
Here's the moment when Sen. Martha McSally called CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack": pic.twitter.com/5iJ4brXuXg
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2020
Now, to those of us out here who have witnessed decades of toadying on the part of the media for the Democrat Party, hearing such a characterization applied to a CNN flunky is no more controversial than declaring that water is wet and that kale most certainly does not belong anywhere near a bacon double-cheeseburger. Based on the reaction of the elite journalistic establishment, though, you would have thought they had all gotten the Dracula treatment and a cross shoved in their faces. I won’t get into the details because it’s all quite tiresome, but I think that Andrew “Fredo” Cuomo’s commentary below sums up the butt-hurt pretty well:
CNN's Chris Cuomo: Martha McSally acted like a "punk" and "did a disservice to herself" for calling a reporter a "liberal hack."
This is from a guy who threatened to throw someone down a flight of stairs because he thinks "Fredo" is the n word for Italians. pic.twitter.com/NWM9F22x47
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 17, 2020
Notice what’s missing here?
There is absolutely zero self-reflection on the part of the media as to how their own behavior has contributed to the hostility that exists between them and conservatives. Project Veritas has already exposed how deep CNN’s animus against Donald Trump really is, and their relentless pushing of the Russian Collusion hoax–in which Manu Raju played an enthusiastic part–has proved time and again how that “news” organization has little regard for the truth, at least when it comes to Trump and other Republicans. Now here comes Raju yet again, this time pelting a GOP Senator with questions about an impeachment that has been a Democrat sham from the very beginning–eagerly supported by his very employer–and all of a sudden they’re shocked, shocked that McSally dared to call a reporter out on his own behavior?
Of course, the liberal media weren’t the only ones to tut-tut the supposed boorishness of McSally’s behavior:
My non team player take: it’s totally fine for reporters to ask senators their position on witnesses in an impeachment trial and the same people cheering McSally would denounce a Democratic Senator for snapping at a reporter like that. This is all very stupid.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 17, 2020
While I’d like to acknowledge that Goldberg has a point here–yes, reporters should ask tough questions and politicians should answer them–he misses the plain and obvious truth that we’re not dealing with an objective media. A huge problem in GOP politics has been this bizarre insistence that Republican candidates and officeholders treat the media as if they’re disinterested observers who do their level best to keep the American public informed, when they are, in fact, rabid partisans who routinely skewer their coverage and sometimes outright lie to push a progressive agenda. They are literally the opposition. So why is McSally, Republican Senator on the media’s hit list, required to pretend otherwise?
The short answer is that she’s not–and neither is any other conservative officeholder. Quite the opposite, McSally did a public service by telling Raju to his face exactly who he is and what he’s about. If CNN and other news outlets don’t like it, they should take a good, hard look in the mirror.
American Conservative Movement
Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.
(function() {
var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type = ‘text/javascript’; sc.async = true;
sc.src = ‘//mixi.media/data/js/92936.js’; sc.charset = ‘utf-8’;
var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s);
}());