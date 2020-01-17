Rachel Maddow had a huge scoop. It was a killer. She had someone who would be the silver bullet she’s been seeking to use against President Trump since the other silver bullets. Christopher Steele was a bust. Robert Mueller was a joke. Michael Avenatti was an embarrassment. Michael Cohen was a self-serving fraud…

…wait a second. Her push for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to be the person to take down President Trump turned into a huge nothingburger. His testimony before Congress revealed little new and nothing that sparked much interest after the fact. It was assumed that he was only testifying to try to get some leniency on his sentence. It didn’t work. It still isn’t working. Now, even mainstream media is realizing there seems to be clear similarities between Cohen and another of Maddow’s guests, Lev Parnas.

Lev Parnas, ex-Rudy Giuliani ally, wants to testify against Trump to win leniency. Sound familiar? A true believer who claimed he was carrying out Donald Trump’s instructions. A loyal fixer who regularly attacked Trump’s enemies. And a federal defendant, who, after a dramatic and public change of heart, blamed his actions on Trump. Lev Parnas, meet Michael Cohen. Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has a lot in common with Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and problem-fixer. Both have been involved in political scandals as they faced criminal charges. Both have tried to cooperate with prosecutors in order to get leniency in their cases. And both have expressed regret for having trusted Trump. Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman, helped Giuliani pressure Ukrainian officials to announce an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic opponent in this year’s presidential race.

Is he willing to lie to make sweeten the deal and get assistance from Congress? He already knows Cohen got nothing for his turncoat actions and is still serving the same three-year sentence he was handed before his Congressional testimony. He, too, had incriminating testimony against the President, but it earned him nothing. Now, Parnas, who has gone on the record not only denying the President’s involvement but never noting he’d never had conversations with the President, is now singing a very different tune.

If we’re to believe his new story, President Trump was deeply involved with Parnas and Rudy Giuliani to push the Ukrainian government into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden. The push itself is not contested by the administration, but it has been assumed that the very independent and intelligent Giuliani was making moves of his own accord. This seems to make the most sense, but Parnas now claims the President was directly involved. It’s absurd enough that mainstream media seems willing to back off, and it takes a lot to make them drop a story that could harm the President.

After being top news instantly, it dropped off the media radar quickly. Do Democrats or bosses at the networks now know something about Parnas? Are his efforts to insert himself into the impeachment inquiry just fodder for those willing to help him with his legal troubles? He implicates the President directly. One would think this is the type of story they’d plaster everywhere indefinitely. Just like Steele. Just like Mueller. Just like Avenatti. Just like Cohen. But alas, they’re not biting this time.

The only possible reason Parnas went from star witness by Maddow’s estimation to being off the radar is that Democrats realized his testimony against the President seemed fabricated. In other words, he’s not a good enough liar for Democrats to use.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.