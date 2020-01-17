Susan Collins, the Senator from Maine who was once considered a rising star in the party, has fallen from grace since her landslide victory nearly six years ago. Not only is she facing tough competition from Democrats, but she’s also facing several primary contenders. She’s the epitome of a RINO (Republican In Name Only) and continues to be contentious with both the administration and Senate leadership.

But she made the right move in 2018 when she voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It was this move that sparked a lot of interest in trying to dethrone her as she has always run as a pro-choice Republican. Kavanaugh has been seen as a threat to Roe v. Wade despite saying he believes it’s settled law. Nevertheless, she’s not going to have an easy road to reelection this year.

She can make it a lot harder by doing as she has threatened: To push for more witnesses to be heard in a case the House itself claims is rock solid. Her stance has drawn some ire, but not as much as one might expect. She was expected to be a contrarian, so nobody was surprised by her reluctance to see this impeachment debacle as the partisan sham that it is.

She has to make a very easy choice. If she wants to retain the opportunity to represent the Republican Party in the general election, she needs to keep her head down and stick with the team through the impeachment trial. It has nothing to do with being hyper-partisan; politicians should be encouraged to vote for what they believe is best for their constituents and the nation regardless of the party line. But with impeachment, it is unambiguous. A quick and painless impeachment trial is what’s best for this nation.

If she stirs controversy and is still somehow able to make it through her primary, she’ll almost certainly lose in the general election. The fastest way to turn off Republican voters is to cooperate with Democrats in their efforts to take down President Trump.

It’s in America’s best interests that the impeachment trial end as quickly as possible so we can move on to the business of keeping America great. If Susan Collins votes against this, and therefore against President Trump, her reelection prospects are zilch.

