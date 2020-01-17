As the Senate impeachment trial looms on the horizon, there are two tremendous risks that all of America now faces. The first is obvious. If, by some foul spirit so-called “bombshells” creep into the trial and turn enough Republicans against the President to have him removed from office, we could see the most devastating miscarriage of justice this nation has ever known. That is highly unlikely, but it cannot be ignored as a possibility. The second risk is that enough Republicans side with Democrats to turn this trial into a sustained infomercial watched by much of the nation, an infomercial commissioned by the DNC and their globalist cronies who have attempted to subvert this presidency from its birth.

Here’s a word of advice to those Republicans who are thinking about dragging this out: Don’t. For America to be subjugated to the torturous display of unpatriotic witnesses the Democrats want to call would be a travesty of inconceivable proportions. It would give credence to charges that are baseless and impotent. All the while, America will be distracted from facing the real challenges that hammer at our citizens every day.

We have a judiciary that is still comprised of activist judges who contort the Constitution to match their political ideologies. As long as the impeachment trial is running, originalists are stuck waiting for their time to uphold the Constitution in courts across America.

The border crisis is reduced but it has not been adequately abated. Right now, there is a massive caravan on its way to the southern border. Mexico has vowed to stop them, but we cannot rely on other countries to defend us. We are the United States of America. We must defend our own citizens and our own borders from the onslaught that threatens everything we hold dear. While the show trial lingers, the borders are not being secured further.

Our economy is booming, but as anyone with knowledge of finance understands, that can change on a dime under the wrong circumstances. A prolonged impeachment trial is such a circumstance. Fiscal success is partially driven by the mood of the populace. The longer the impeachment debacle carries on, the greater the risk that the economy will take a turn for the worse.

For the first time in nearly two decades, America is truly feared by our enemies. But they are watching, waiting for moments of weakness from Washington DC that they can play to their advantage to humiliate us on the international stage. The eyes of the world will be watching for signs that President Trump’s influence over the nation is fading. They will seek to strike at us through terrorist attacks, military actions, economic sabotage, and threats to cybersecurity. Every moment the impeachment trial goes on is a moment that brings us closer to catastrophe.

We can go on and on describing the hypothetical dangers of a drawn out impeachment trial, but let’s instead describe what a speedy trial would do. By putting a swift end to this partisan political monstrosity of Constitutional manipulation, the Senate can restore America’s faith in government. We will be able to move on from this ugly and purposeless chapter in our history and focus on continuing to solve problems. Moreover, it will draw the people’s focus back to the important questions in an election year, namely who should represent our nation in the various positions of government. We must make informed decisions in November. Impeachment reduces the time American can focus on picking the right representatives.

There are Republicans who are considering voting against the President, not because they truly believe he committed an impeachable offence but because their internal calculus has placed their own interests ahead of the nation’s. We won’t make electoral threats; if a Republican believes they’ll score political points with their base by dragging out the impeachment trial with the Democrats’ witnesses, they don’t have the mental capacity to represent us anyway. In lieu of threats, I’ll make a promise: History will not be kind to those who give a semblance of credibility to these false interpretations of high crimes and misdemeanors. If you believe the President abused power and obstructed Congress, it’s your right to believe it. But if you believe these charges rise to the level the founders intended as high crimes and misdemeanors, your opinion is patently wrong.

Look around. America is great again, as promised, and we still have room for improvement. President Trump and his allies in DC are making strides to improve this nation. Senators, you have a choice. Be part of keeping America great or be part of the problem.

