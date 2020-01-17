Senator Bernie Sanders is a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president. He has the strongest fundraising apparatus and a ground game that far exceeds the quality and scope of most of his competitors. Included in that ground game is Kyle Jurek, a paid field organizer who was made famous by Project Veritas earlier this week.

In their most recent exposé, James O’Keefe and his intrepid investigative journalists caught Jurek demonstrating the type of hatred and preparation for violence that is indicative of those who want to be revolutionaries. His threats against anyone who stands in Senator Sanders’ path on his way to securing the nomination were actually quite scary.

How has the left responded? They have been universally adamant and publicly appalled by one of their own being caught spewing vitriol. But he’s a unique case, they say. He doesn’t represent how other Bernie revolutionaries behave, nor do his feelings reflect anyone else in the movement, they say. It’s unfair for conservatives to generalize, they say.

Gun owners’ rights activist Dana Loesch agreed. Well, sort of. It’s not fair to characterize an entire group based on the actions of the few bad apples. She supports the left’s contention, which is why if they’re being consistent, they would apply their detached uniqueness criteria to criminals who use firearms. She illustrated this point by drawing the appropriate parallels.

The left: You can’t use this guy and other staff as representatives of all Sanders’ supporters Also the left: A criminal who commits a crime with a gun is representative of ALL gun owners https://t.co/vUbWkmimft — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 17, 2020

There are nearly 400 million guns in the United States. That’s 1.2 for every man, woman, and child. The vast majority of these firearms are not used in crimes. In fact, the percentage of guns used in crimes is lower than the percentage of Kyle Jurek’s on the Sanders campaign staff. They say the group should not be punished or generalized as being like Jurek. If they’re being consistent, they should also believe that lawful gun owners should not be punished or generalized as being like gun-toting criminals.

If we cut through the hypocrisy, disregard the inconsistencies, and deny the contradictions, we’re still stuck with one conclusion. The left has a double standard: one they apply to others, including gun owners, and one they apply to themselves.

