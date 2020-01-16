CNN has won the race to the bottom in recent months, demonstrating they are the most prolific peddlers of leftist propaganda in the world of progressive mainstream media. They left MSNBC in the dust despite Rachel Maddow’s best efforts at virtue signaling to the left. They demolished the NY Times and Washington Post, as neither were willing to go to CNN’s depths by eliminating any semblance of a conservative perspective at their news outlets. In short, CNN is the premier media establishment for leftist hacks.

When Senator Martha McSally was approached by CNN’s Manu Raju with a question about impeachment, she gave him the response he and everyone at CNN deserves. “Manu, you’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you.”

Here's the moment when Sen. Martha McSally called CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack": pic.twitter.com/5iJ4brXuXg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2020

Progressives on social media have reacted with disgust. They’re pointing out how she lost her Senate race and is only in the Senate by appointment and how her next race is going to be even tougher than the one she lost. They’re decrying the stance that many Republican lawmakers are taking when it comes to CNN. They’re even going after her and her family personally. It’s so ugly, I have no intention of posting any of it here.

What I WILL post is the appropriate reaction from our EIC who apparently approved of McSally’s response.

Is this what we expect from our lawmakers when addressing the media? No. But considering how deeply biased CNN has become since the 2016 election, it’s understandable. In fact, it should be encouraged. Fox News treats Democrats much more fairly than CNN treats Republicans. There is only one speed at CNN when it comes to bashing Republicans, and that’s full speed ahead. If I were a politician, there’s no way I would talk to them, either.

Let’s call a spade a spade. CNN has become so confrontational with anyone on the right that they should be treated as ideological enemies, not journalists. Martha McSally was perfectly justified to say what she said. Other Republicans should do the same.

American Conservative Movement

As we prepare for the 2020 election, we are joining with fellow patriots to form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We will focus on two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats from winning elections and promoting strong conservative candidates wherever they are viable. After the election, we will shift to focusing on educating America about the tenets of conservatism. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.