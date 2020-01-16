An illegal alien charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon was released by NYPD to shield him from deportation by ICE. Now, he’s in jail again for rape and murder less than two months after New York’s sanctuary policy allowed his freedom to supersede the safety of their legal residents.

Maria Fuentes, 92, would be alive today if New York had considered her life to be more important than Reeaz Khan’s freedom. Law enforcement had him in custody. He was charged with a violent crime. But instead of abiding by a detainer issued by ICE, they rushed him back to the streets.

What did he do with his freedom? He found an elderly lady to rape and strangle to death. After making up a strange story about going to help the woman only to find his pants and underwear miraculously slipped off as he tripped on top of her. When told his story was insanely stupid, he admitted to his crimes.

“It is made clear that New York City’s stance against honoring detainers is dangerously flawed,” ICE official Thomas Decker said in a statement. “It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder.”

Exclusive: Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering 92-Year-Old New York Woman Overstayed His Visa Reeaz Khan, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Guyana, is set to face a grand jury after being arrested and charged last week with sexually assaulting and murdering 92-year-old Maria Fuertes by strangling her to death on a sidewalk in Richmond Hill, Queens. Fuertes, residents told the New York Post, was a beloved and “lovely lady” of the community who was known for feeding neighborhood cats and collecting cans. A law enforcement official exclusively confirmed to Breitbart News that Khan first came to the U.S. in May 2016 on a B-2 visa — the temporary nonimmigrant visa granted to foreign nationals who arrive as tourists for a short period of time.

How can New York justify their policy? How can law enforcement willfully obey it when every data point regarding sanctuary jurisdictions indicate releasing criminal illegal immigrants back onto the streets is not protecting anyone? Why do Democrats continue to promote the concept, making American citizens less safe as a result? These aren’t opinions. It is a fact that if a violent criminal is released to the street instead of deported, they are exponentially more likely to harm American citizens.

If anyone can vote for politicians who intentionally protect people like Reeaz Khan so they can rape and murder people like Maria Fuentes, then we deserve the rampant crime on our streets today. Democrats aren’t just wrong. They’ve become dangerous to Americans.

