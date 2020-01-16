Minneapolis, MN—Today, Dalia al-Aqidi, an award-winning international journalist and Muslim refugee who helped to expose atrocities committed by Saddam Hussein, announced her campaign for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district with the roll-out of a website and launch video.

“I’ve gone from refugee to journalist, from war zones to the White House. I’ve gone from a frightened girl to a determined fighter against oppression wherever I find it—sometimes, that’s closer than we think. In our own Congress, agents of anger and discord are tearing at America from within. Ilhan Omar and I may seem alike, both women, Muslims, and refugees, but we couldn’t be more different,” said al-Aqidi. “Omar has spent her entire time in Washington sowing seeds of division and actively supporting our enemies. When President Trump ended the reign of Qasem Soleimani, a vicious terrorist and thug, Omar rushed to his defense and attacked President Trump. She claims to speak for all Muslims, but she certainly does not speak for me.”

Born in Iraq, Dalia and her family fled the country in 1988 due to harsh persecution by Saddam Hussein, leaving almost every possession behind. Her family created a new life for themselves and became U.S. citizens. When Dalia took her citizenship oath, she took it seriously and tries to live it out every day. Prior to Dalia and her family’s immigration to the U.S., with the help of late U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, she was politically active against Hussein’s brutality and oppression of the Iraq people.

“As an American born in Iraq, this is personal for me. I am so proud of my country and our President for removing such an evil individual from the world. When I became an American citizen, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” said al-Aqidi. “I’ve seen up close the consequences of what Ilhan Omar is doing. Conflict, division, oppression—this is what she stands for. I escaped that world once and I will not let it happen here in the U.S. I’m running because we aren’t as far apart as she would have us believe. I’m running to bring us closer together.”

Dalia al-Aqidi currently serves as a senior international political talk show host with over three decades of reporting from the capital cities of the Middle East to the U.S. She has written, produced, and hosted live shows on TV and radio in both English and Arabic. Over the course of her career, she has interviewed a variety of world leaders, such as former President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Barbara Bush, Secretary of State Colin Powell, and many government leaders in the Middle East. She most recently worked as a news analyst in addition to anchoring a political talk show about U.S. policies and strategies in North Africa.

Dalia has been fighting terrorism and oppression her entire adult life, whether it be through her reporting, often putting herself in danger to do so, or through her work with U.S. forces in Iraq. Dalia has seen the consequences of Omar’s version of an ideal government—she’s seen the kind of hatred it inspires and what it has done to the Middle East. That’s why Dalia felt that it was her responsibility to stop her.

Dalia al-Aqidi is running for Congress because the people of Minnesota’s 5th district need someone focused on them, not their own self-interest; someone willing to fight for communities and hard-working families, not DC insiders and foreign influences. Both Minnesota and America need Omar to be defeated in 2020 and Dalia is the only candidate who will get the job done. To learn more about Dalia al-Aqidi and the campaign, please visit www.DaliaForCongress.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

American Conservative Movement

As we prepare for the 2020 election, we are joining with fellow patriots to form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We will focus on two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats from winning elections and promoting strong conservative candidates wherever they are viable. After the election, we will shift to focusing on educating America about the tenets of conservatism. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.