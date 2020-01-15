Do you remember as far back as 2015, way back during the Obama administration when we learned that Iran was within 5 years of acquiring an atomic bomb?

Back then, 5 years seemed so very far away. We could just kick the can down the road until Iran was just one year away from being able to wipe Israel off the map with a single detonation or take out an American city.

Then on July 14, 2015, there was news from Vienna that a nuclear deal had been struck with Iran, giving ‘assurance’ there would be no Iranian nukes, period. The world collectively exhaled.

Fast-forward 5 years. Israel Military Intelligence has just revealed its assessment that Iran will have sufficient enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end of 2020. Furthermore, it has been determined that Iran will have the missile capability to deliver such a bomb by a missile before the end of 2021, that is if they don’t wait to use current low technology to deliver and detonate a weapon, such as in a shipping loading dock or via a delivery truck.

Meanwhile, in the Democrats’ latest debate, candidate Bernie Sanders warned that President Trump “is lying and dragging the United States to war” with the Islamic Republic, inferring that we should just leave Iran along, and trust their intentions.

The glaring question we are faced with is this: Should the United States and Israel take a wait and see approach? Or should we act?

You might ask, how accurate is Israeli Military Intelligence? I can assure you that it is the best in the world, and if they say Iran is less than one year away from having a nuclear bomb, they are less than one year away from having a nuclear bomb. This is not a baseless fear of some nebulous weapons of mass destruction. This is about a very real atomic bomb that is one year away from completion.

I’ve been a guest on many radio and talk shows and lately, I’ve been asked what kind of preparation I suggest should be taken. I always say that the best defense is a good offense. Point blank: I am calling for multiple preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear research facilities as the most effective way of stopping Iranian aggression. It should be a joint effort between the United States and Israel, but if the United States will not act, then Israel will act alone against this radical and highly dangerous regime that is the enemy of the free world, even if some haven’t figured it out yet.

Of course, during an election year, if President Trump were to dare stop Iran’s nuclear capability, the Democrat primary winner, be it Bernie, Biden, Buttigieg, or Warren, would likely call the President a warmonger for thoughtlessly taking away Iran’s sovereign right to start a nuclear war.

We Israelis know the pain of war and terrorism far better than Bernie Sanders. I was wounded in a terrorist shooting attack and my three-year-old son was shot in the head in that attack. Furthermore, my other son, sixteen years old, just went for his first pre-conscription army physical. Bernie knows nothing about war, but one thing that should be clear, even to him, is that barring an internal overthrow of the Iranian regime, a preemptive strike may be needed—especially in light of the fact that on January 3, 2020, Iran proved its hostile intentions when they waged an unprovoked attack against the U.S. Embassy in Iraq which is one of the largest and most fortified embassies in the world.

Ask yourself this question: if you were President of the United States and you found out that the hostile regime in Iran was less than a year away from having an atomic bomb, what would you do?

Bio: David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of the book, “Trump and the Jews” and five other books. Rubin is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack.