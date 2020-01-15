Last night’s Democratic debate was a spectacle, as always. But there were times that made it more disturbing than past debates, from moderators picking favorites to candidates refusing to shake each other’s hands. The latter has a new wrinkle to it: We know what was said between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

CNN releases the audio from the post debate interaction between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Warren: “I think you called me a liar on national TV” Sanders: “What?” Warren: “I think you called me a liar on national TV” Sanders: “No, let's not do it right now …” pic.twitter.com/nhendvv5Jb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2020

Yes, he did. Sanders refuted Warren’s claim that he told her he didn’t believe a woman could beat President Trump in the general election. The claim, published by CNN, was the most recent and most aggressive attack in the brewing cold war between the two radical progressive icons. It has both sides accusing the other of trying to subvert their candidate.

It’s a strange series of events that few expected so early on. It has been assumed they would have to go after each other lightly as the nomination race progressed with the prevailing side collecting the supporters from the other side. But now that seems to be in jeopardy as the rift widens. For progressives who are not adamant supporters of one or the other, it could come down to which candidate they believe the most.

Though Warren is a demonstrable liar, her claim seems to have picked up traction heading into the Iowa caucus. Though no new polling data has been released yet, it seems on social media that Sanders’ base is strongly supporting him, but the tide seems to be turning towards Warren for those on the fence.

Whether or not Sanders said what Warren claims, it was a smart move by Warren’s campaign to leak the claim and for her to stand by it so aggressively. She has been fading in the polls after seeming to be in command just two months ago. Sanders has been rising in her wake, polling second to former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa.

If this radical progressive cold war continues, it seems unlikely either side will be able to gather enough support to take out Biden or whoever emerges from the moderate lane. It will be another example of the radicals getting quashed by CNN… and the DNC.

