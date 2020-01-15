The folks over at Grabien are quickly becoming one of my favorite content producers on the internet. They have a knack for isolating the important takeaways from extended footage of events and boiling them down to their essential parts. Such is the case when they took a shot (well, several) at former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner who doesn’t seem to have a solid grasp of his own cognitive abilities.

Supercut: Biden stumbles his way through the final Democratic debate pic.twitter.com/d1S7mYNXCx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Ageism isn’t really in play when we examine Biden’s foibles. After all, he’s younger than Senator Bernie Sanders and billionaire Michael Bloomberg while being not much older than Senate Elizabeth Warren, and few are concerned that any of them are losing their mental skills. The same goes for President Trump, who is only four years younger. But with Biden, it’s crystal clear. He simply gets confused a heck of a lot more than he used to, which is saying a lot considering how he’s already built his reputation as a gaffe machine.

If he’s having this much trouble answering debate questions or trying to tell us how he feels, can we really trust him to deal with world leaders or make important decisions on the fly? These are questions that have nothing to do with party. America needs answers.

American Conservative Movement

