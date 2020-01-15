The worst case scenario for Democrats’ hopes in the presidential election seems to have already manifested. For them to have a chance, they’ll need to hold fellow Democrats in line with their nominee and pull in as many Independents as possible, especially in swing states like Wisconsin. If the numbers posted by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale are any indicator, Democrats have a tremendous hill to climb.

According to Parscale, last night’s rally, which ran concurrently with the Democratic debate, had a whopping 20,395 voters in attendance. But the President is used to enjoying huge crowds of supporters, so that alone isn’t a huge deal. What’s most surprising, or as Parscale calls it, “Yuge,” if that 57.9% of voters in attendance were NOT Republicans.

Excellent data from Milwaukee: ✅ 20,395 Voters Identified ✅ 15,738 Voters From Wisconsin ✅ 57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!) ✅ 4,313 Registrants Didn't Vote in 2016 Winning with Non-Republicans! pic.twitter.com/UifLCaYzmu — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020

It’s one of those statistics that would be hard to believe if it weren’t so overwhelming. Even if there are inaccuracies in the high-5% range, it still means over half of those coming out to support the President were people who do not identify with his political party.

Keep in mind, President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost Milwaukee county by 37-points. It’s not a Republican-friendly city. But as manufacturing jobs continue to return and prosperity continues to rise, it may become more of Trump-friendly city by election time. Last night’s numbers are a great sign this could be the case.

To win reelection, President Trump is going to have to hold Wisconsin. To do that, he’ll need to drive home his message of prosperity for all and attract voters from the center or even the moderate left. Last night’s rally shows it’s already happening.

