President Ronald Reagan’s son, Ron Reagan, is an “unabashed atheist.” He’s a spokesperson for the Freedom from Religion Foundation, an atheist and agnostic group that attempts to stifle the faithful at every turn. They claim to be against government engagement with religion, but their exploits go deep into the heart of what it means to be faithful in America.

Here’s the video including the end line, “Ron Reagan, lifelong atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.”:

During last night’s Democratic debate, CNN aired the “iconic” commercial, as FFRF puts it. Since they run the ad so infrequently, focusing mostly on CNN debates, it was seen for the first time by enough people to get their spokesperson’s name trending on Twitter.

Did you guys all see Ron Reagan say he was "not afraid of burning in hell" or am I hallucinating again? — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) January 15, 2020

The Ron Reagan ads from @FFRF during the #DemDebate only strengthen my faith in God and my resolve that the Democratic Party are absolute reprobates. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) January 15, 2020

Ron Reagan is smart…what better place to advertise for atheism than the #DemDebate??? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 15, 2020

It's not a debate commercial break until Ron Reagan tells us he's going to Hell. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 15, 2020

The most entertaining part of tonight’s #DemDebate was the attitude in Ron Reagan’s commercial. pic.twitter.com/u1boLP09qM — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 15, 2020

CNN is running atheist ads during the commercial break from Ron Reagan. “Not afraid of burning in hell” WTF pic.twitter.com/2RU1vGw2EY — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) January 15, 2020

The same DC atheist group that’s attacking me for protecting Christian values is running ads like this: “Ron Reagan, life-long atheist, not afraid of burning in hell." Fitting that this radical atheist group would run ads on #FakeNews CNN during the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/DM3xPslHMV — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) January 15, 2020

This draws us back to something that often gets forgotten in our politically divided world. Attacks on religion are as consequential if not more so than attacks on conservatism. At NOQ Report, we do not separate the two. Sure, we have categories that differentiate the topics, but we’re just as focused on pushing forward a Biblical worldview as we are about promoting a conservative political structure.

The smugness in Reagan’s notorious closing line may be infuriating to Christians, but we must remember to pray for them to see the light. We must not match anger with anger. Then again, we shouldn’t linger with those who are unwilling to see the truth.

