Either President Trump has a really good campaign writer who knows his nuances very well, or he helped write this fundraising email himself. It’s as Trumpish as it gets, which is exactly what the President needs if he’s going to maximize the benefits of this impeachment debacle.

Today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi unveiled her seven impeachment managers. It was a press conference that was about as interesting as elevator music, but so be it. This was their show before. Now that it moves to the Senate, there’s just not much they can do.

Here’s the President’s fundraising email in all of its MAGA glory…

JD, Well it’s about time. Nancy and her Liberal Puppets IMPEACHED ME a month ago and have since been holding the Articles of Impeachment HOSTAGE. Democrats in the House will vote on sending the Impeachment Articles to the Senate today, where this HOAX will finally go to trial and show the world who she really is: a LYING and MANIPULATIVE HYPOCRITE who never had any evidence of wrongdoing against me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. READ THE TRANSCRIPT. Their pathetic attempts to remove me from office are not only an attack on me, but they’re an attack on YOU. They’re trying to UNDO the 2016 Election like it never happened by SILENCING MILLIONS of votes. We can’t let them get away with this, JD. That’s why I’ve activated an EMERGENCY 2020 IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE FUND, and I’m calling on my most fierce and loyal defenders to step up to the front lines of this nasty battle and FIGHT BACK. Please contribute $42 RIGHT NOW to the EMERGENCY 2020 Impeachment Defense Fund to defend your President from this Impeachment Scam. >> Remember when Nancy said she’d never vote on impeachment unless it was a bipartisan vote? Well, the House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax and did it anyway. MORE LIES from the Left. Our Party has never been so united and it’s all thanks to the Democrats. This Impeachment Scam has only made us stronger heading into November and the Left only has themselves to blame. I’ve asked my team to send me a list of every Patriot who stepped up during this critical time and contributed to our EMERGENCY 2020 Impeachment Defense Fund. Will I see your name? Please contribute to our Emergency 2020 Impeachment Defense Fund by 11:59 PM TONIGHT to get on the list my team sends me. Thank you, Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

If the Trump campaign handles impeachment well from a fundraising perspective (and let’s face it, they will), this could turn into a windfall that stretches his money lead dramatically. Expect airwaves to be dominated by KAG goodness from July through November.

