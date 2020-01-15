So much for the notion that socialism unites. At last night’s Democratic debate on CNN, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were clearly contentious towards one another after months of being cordial, even complimentary. When the debate was over, Sanders offered an outstretched hand for Warren to shake. She declined.

"The campaigns are trying to de escalate but looks like Bernie and Warren may still have some stuff to work out," says @AlxThomp. This interaction between the two happened at the end of tonight's #DemDebate👇 pic.twitter.com/CeNYDcaPbf — POLITICO (@politico) January 15, 2020

There have been a few issues popping up the last few days that pointed to a cold war between the two, but it escalated to shots fired at the debate. The biggest point of contention started yesterday when CNN ran a report that Sanders told Warren he didn’t think a woman could beat President Trump. CNN moderators were swift to not only bring it up, but also clearly side with Warren on the issue.

CNN debate moderator assumes Bernie Sanders is lying about women “Senator Sanders, CNN reported yesterday, and Senator Warren confirmed in a statement, that in 2018, you told her that you did not believe that a woman could win the election. Why did you say that?” Phillips asked. Sanders maintained that he did not say that women could not be president and vowed to fight for any candidate who wins the Democratic nomination. That answer didn’t work for Phillips, who pivoted the question back to Warren. Phillips asked, “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” Warren attempted to brush off the moment by claiming that Sanders was her friend but noted that the only two candidates who have been undefeated in their campaign history are herself and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who were the only two women on the stage.

This is not only an example of how elections can tear friends apart, but also an unambiguous indicator that CNN is picking winners and losers. Does that mean they support Warren? No. It’s much more likely the leadership at CNN, or perhaps only CNN President Jeff Zucker, have decided that former Vice President Joe Biden is their candidate. He’s the one who would benefit most from a rift between the two far-left candidates as it makes it less likely their bases will unite when one drops out.

Needless to say, Sanders fans weren’t impressed.

Yeah, I’m now 100% #WomenForBernie . And #CNNisTrash Now here’s an old painting I did of him to show support. #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/ouCr0WINHD — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) January 15, 2020

Conservatives and Bernie supporters now that #CNNisTrash is trending pic.twitter.com/1uoZFohTA2 — Tanner (@TannerClarkso) January 15, 2020

The amount of restraint shown by @ninaturner is absolutely admirable, here. Liz let everyone down, this week. Unfortunately, I have the feeling her childish behavior is only beginning.#RefundWarren #NeverWarren https://t.co/uiP7cJchk5 — Dedicated BernieBruh 💪👈 Dunk on #Donuts 👀 (@AndrewFrisbie05) January 15, 2020

Bernie Sanders supporters are SO DUMB they're just now learning that #CNNisTrash? 😂 (They got it trending cuz they're pissed how Bernie was treated at the #DemocraticDebate) — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 15, 2020

Going down my trending topics, I see #CNNisTrash, #LyingLiz, #NeverWarren, and #WarrenIsASnake. so like. that went well — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) January 15, 2020

What you just saw tonight IS rigging an election. But go on, CNN, Nancy Pelosi, and corporate dems, do keep telling us how Russia is the real boogie man trying to destroy our democracy. #CNNisTrash — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) January 15, 2020

Omg the media already framing the handshake as both of the snubbing each other instead of Warren being a sore sport Our MSM is literally serving as a SuperPac to Elizabeth Warren at this point #DemDebate #NeverWarren #CNNisTrash https://t.co/q5jjHe1SIv — Barack Obama is a Joe Manchin Democrat (@FlyThaiMMA) January 15, 2020

Democrats are trippin’ if they think leftists are gonna vote for a weak ass Hillary 2.0. I’m absolutely done with Warren and #CNNIsTrash — Rutherford (@theknightofmeh) January 15, 2020

The DNC could also be at work, here. They’ve already taken heat for picking Hillary Clinton over Sanders in 2016. If they do not want another black eye for subverting Sanders again, their best ally would be progressive mainstream media. We’ve contended for years that DNC leadership and other progressive groups like Open Society Foundations have a direct line to mainstream media leadership. This move, once again, gives credence to the notion.

The great divide between Warren and Sanders threatens to keep supporters of both radical progressive candidates from unifying during crunch time. This isn’t about a far-left movement. It’s personal. CNN, the DNC, and Joe Biden are loving it.

