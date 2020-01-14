A stunning new video released by James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has hidden camera footage of Kyle Jurek, Iowa Field Organiser, Sanders Campaign. The video has the organizer revealing his opinion of liberals in that that they:

Should be ‘placed in Gulags or be put to death: “Liberals Get the F***ing Wall First.” The operative makes it clear that he has no use for free-speech or the electoral process

Familiar themes.

The subject’s use of the term “Reign of Terror” was particularly disturbing since that refers to the French Revolution. It should be noted that Jacobins were closely associated with the violence during that time, it is also the name of a socialist magazine of the American left, but that’s probably a ‘coincidence’.

All of this should also sound strangely familiar to those acquainted with the story of Larry Grathwohl, an FBI informant to the domestic terrorist group Weather Underground. As reported by PJ Media in a 2008 story: Eyewitness to the Ayers Revolution.

He related a story on what the group planned to do with the 25 million people who didn’t want to embrace communism:

I asked, “Well what is going to happen to those people we can’t reeducate, that are diehard capitalists?” And the reply was that they’d have to be eliminated. And when I pursued this further, they estimated they would have to eliminate 25 million people in these reeducation centers. And when I say “eliminate,” I mean “kill.” Twenty-five million people. I want you to imagine sitting in a room with 25 people, most of which have graduate degrees, from Columbia and other well-known educational centers, and hear them figuring out the logistics for the elimination of 25 million people.

The far-left’s true opinion of liberals.

The video is an object lesson for those who are true or ‘classic’ liberals. While the radicals are perfectly willing to use liberals to attain power, they have no real use for them afterwards. Just as they have no use for liberty itself.

The bottom line: this is why the liberty grabber left obsesses over gun confiscation.

These revelations make it perfectly clear why the authoritarian socialist left obsesses over liberty control and gun confiscation. While it may be quite disturbing to consider recent events in this context, there is no point in sugar coating the truth. The liberty grabber left talks a good game with deceptive language on our unalienable human rights, with phrases such as ‘gun violence prevention’ or ‘gun safety’.

However, the blunt truth is that their measures of ‘universal’ background checks, registration and then confiscation will do nothing to keep anyone safe. This video reveals what we have known to be the case for decades, that we cannot trust the left with our liberty and that we have to hold tight to our guns.

American Conservative Movement

