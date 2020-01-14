Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) issued the following statement today after legislation to repeal the religious exemption for mandatory vaccines stalled in the Senate:

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon called the failure of the vaccine bill to pass today ‘a case of Democracy working as it should’ and applauded the opposition for their successful efforts. (SenateNJ.com)

“The failure of the vaccine bill to pass today is a case of Democracy working as it should. There was enough opposition to this version of the bill to block it. I applaud the opponents for their tremendous, ultimately successful effort.

“The question now is what happens next. We should all hope that the issue of resurgent, vaccine-preventable diseases will simply go away, as has been predicted by the folks who opposed the bill. God willing that’s the case. But our experience to date suggests that’s not likely.

“With that in mind we should work to bring all sides together to discuss what might be a path forward that can both pass the legislature and ensure we maintain high vaccination rates so as to protect some of the most vulnerable among us, as has been my goal all along. I stand ready to participate in that effort.”

American Conservative Movement

As we prepare for the 2020 election, we are joining with fellow patriots to form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We will focus on two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats from winning elections and promoting strong conservative candidates wherever they are viable. After the election, we will shift to focusing on educating America about the tenets of conservatism. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.