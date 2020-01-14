The Bernie Sanders campaign is reeling. At least they should be. The exposé done by Project Veritas is one of the most damning pieces of investigative journalism produced by the premier undercover truth seekers in America today. But mainstream media is silent and social media is keeping it as under wraps as possible.

James O’Keefe III and his team released videos showing a communist working as a state campaign director for the Sanders campaign. Kyle Jurek said gulags were misunderstood education camps, cops would be beaten in Minneapolis if Sanders loses, and conservative “reactionaries” should be shot like they were in Cuba. Twitter’s responses have been epic.

NEW @Project_Veritas Video: Bernie Sanders Field Organizer: If Trump gets re-elected, “f*cking cities burn” MAGA People will have to be “re-educated” Bernie’s Free Education will “Teach you to not be a f*cking Nazi.”#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/WsjhRH8mE8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2020

Violence, force, and gulags are integral to socialism. This Bernie Bro wants to light MSM pundits on fire, kill resistors of their socialist revolution, beat cops, burn cities… How many Bernie staffers share this radical ideology?#Expose2020

pic.twitter.com/GWjXLHQJmd — Morgan Zegers (@MorganZegers) January 14, 2020

For those who just didn’t believe. @JamesOKeefeIII of @Project_Veritas will be with us on AMERICA First today. https://t.co/7aWY1JQIDP — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 14, 2020

Gosh this is horrifying! Bernie Sanders' staffer: "Do you want to fight against the revolution? You're gonna die for it motherf$cker." (He suggests people who "resist change" should be shot like dissidents in Cuba.)pic.twitter.com/S6mfv17T4l — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 14, 2020

BREAKING NOW: Project Veritas Drops Bombshell Hidden Camera Videos Exposing Bernie's Campaign… RT IF YOU THINK BERNIE'S CAMPAIGN IS IN SERIOUS TROUBLE…https://t.co/zZ2csYs4mo — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 14, 2020

Why do Bernie Bros want people to be put into "education" camps while their cities burn? Any comment @BernieSanders?#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Lw6PZLOEPu — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 14, 2020

Kyle Jurek of Bernie Sanders campaign advocates shooting anyone who resists change just like they did in Cuba. As the son of a Cuban mother who escaped these monsters in Cuba and the grandson of grandparents who had their home stolen by Castro, I’m disgusted. We will resist this. https://t.co/HqnsnfvrHH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2020

Don't worry. The 'good socialists' just want to tax the hell out of you, re-educate you, and force you into a really nice gulag. #2020election #BernieSanders #JamesO'Keefe https://t.co/0I1BpIdbVG — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) January 14, 2020

The Bernie Sanders staffer calling for media pundits to be pulled out of their studios and set on fire has (of course) deleted his Twitter account (@KyleJurek) to further destroy evidence. It was active last night before the Project Veritas #Expose2020 video released. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 14, 2020

This has the potential to end Bernie Sanders run A lot of people on Twitter are used to hearing this kind of rhetoric, but if the media or enemies of Sanders latch onto this it will be devastating. Normal people would be shocked by this kind of talk from a campaigner https://t.co/xfEC06TdkC — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 14, 2020

What are the odds Bernie won't be asked during tonight's debate about one of his organizers calling for gulags, "re-education" and violent riots?pic.twitter.com/eTFM0szhiD — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 14, 2020

Felony conspiracy to commit a riot and murder police. Will @BernieSanders disavow this? https://t.co/JOXU8Jowv0 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 14, 2020

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders campaign reveals the REAL reason for their “free college” platform—to “re-educate” Trump supporters to “not be Nazis” Watch @Project_Veritas expose the truth behind Bernie’s socialist plot This is sick Will the media cover this? RT! pic.twitter.com/WdxnyPRGvw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 14, 2020

A totally sane, definitely well-adjusted Bernie Sanders campaign organizer says that "f***ing Milwaukee will burn" if Sanders is denied the Democratic presidential nomination. https://t.co/pXlp82Iy6S — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 14, 2020

Reports from mainstream media have been exactly nil in the six hours since the story broke. Nothing from CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, or the Washington Post. There hasn’t even been anything from Fox News. When we reached out to a media contact at CNN, we were told there would be no coverage of the story at this time, though they may be forced to report on it if others do as well. That seems to be the prevailing narrative; as long as nobody breaks the bubble of silence, the story can safely remain off the airwaves. If only Fox News does, then it will likely still be ignored by the others.

This is why independent journalism is so important in America. Those of us reporting on the story may not have the reach of the big dogs, but collectively we can try to get the word out to as many people as possible.

One might look at all the Tweets above and think at least it’s spreading on social media. But there’s a problem with that notion. Social media’s puppetmasters are very tricky. They allow conservatives to have our little echo chambers in which we’re Tweeting and retweeting each other, but they keep that echo chamber contained.

The hashtag for the story, #Expose2020, broke the 100,000 Tweets threshold in six hours. Would it be enough to let it trend in the United States? After all, hashtags like #AskStephenA with 1,500 Tweets is trending. So is “Antonio Gates” despite barely breaking 15,000 Tweets. Meanwhile, #Expose2020 is nowhere to be seen.

#Expose2020 has seen over 107,000 tweets in just 6 short hours since we launched but somehow it hasn't even cracked into the United States trends list. #Expose2020 has more tweets than anything currently trending. What the hell are you doing @jack? pic.twitter.com/DjBh3KdCvM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

Imagine if a Trump campaign employee was caught saying word-for-word what Jurek was caught saying. It would have been the top story on mainstream media within minutes and remained the topic of conversation throughout the day, into tonight, and onto tomorrow at the very least. CNN would have brought in experts blaming it on President Trump’s rhetoric. MSNBC would have pundits come in and say this behavior is indicative of the entire campaign staff. NY Times would have done a 10,000-word analysis of it, profiling the entire life history of the person spewing vitriol and connecting it all to becoming indoctrinated into the GOP at an early age.

But it isn’t about President Trump. It’s about Bernie Sanders. Therefore, they will ignore it for as long as they possibly can.

As for social media, don’t get me started on how many hashtags pertaining to the story would be trending all day. They would be manually placed at the top of the trending list so others would then click and retweet things from it. Instead of being relegated to an ideological echo chamber, it would be shoved in everyone’s faces as much as possible the moment we checked our Twitter feed. That’s the state of affairs in social media. Those who control the narrative on it pick winners and losers, and invariably the losers are truthseekers like Project Veritas.

Not covered by networks. Not trending on social media. The Project Veritas bombshell is being systematically suppressed. What are patriots going to do about it? You bet we’re going to amplify the story as much as possible.

