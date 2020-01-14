As a general rule, when you’re already facing weapons charges, it’s best not to attack a reporter outside of the courthouse. But transgender provocateur Jessica Yaniv appears to do just that, and it’s all on video.

The Rebel‘s Keean Bexte was attempting to cover the trial. Law enforcement wasn’t having it, prohibiting him from entering the courthouse even though the trial is public. Undaunted, he waited outside to ask Yaniv, who is facing charges for brandishing a taser in a YouTube video despite acknowledging that it’s illegal.

BC Courthouse Sheriffs prioritize a predator's (J. Yaniv) ego over a reporter's right to be in – and report on – an open courtroom of international significance. Yaniv is currently seeking a publication ban, and the sheriffs are happy to assist with that, even in public places. pic.twitter.com/uP523kjO4n — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 13, 2020

After the hearing, Bexte walked up to Yaniv asking if she would be pleading guilty. Yaniv turned and confonted Bexte, screaming expletives before, during, and after apparently punching him in the back of the head. Bexte kept the video going the whole time, backpedaling as Yaniv continued to come after him.

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

“Following Yaniv’s court appearance at the courthouse in Surrey I approached him outside – where filming was allowed. I had one question, I wanted to know if he would be pleading guilty or not,” Bexte told The Daily Wire. “Within several seconds, Yaniv charged me and punched the back of my head while holding me down. Police have been reluctant to charge him before, and so I’m speaking to legal council to figure out my options to make sure this menace sees justice.”

Bexte is likely to press charges, noting there were two cameras outside of the building that likely caught the incident. Between that an his own footage, it would appear he likely has a case against the transgender activist.

Journalists have increasingly become subjected to violence in recent years, particularly if their subjects are progressive activists. Yaniv’s problems continue to manifest in potentially illegal ways. Will transgenderism be a shield for him/her?

American Conservative Movement

As we prepare for the 2020 election, we are joining with fellow patriots to form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We will focus on two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats from winning elections and promoting strong conservative candidates wherever they are viable. After the election, we will shift to focusing on educating America about the tenets of conservatism. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.