Protests erupted all over Iran Saturday night after the regime admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner by accident, killing all 176 people aboard. What began as a candlelight vigil for the victims, many of which were Iranian, quickly turned into an angry protest. Large number of Iranian security forces in uniform and plain clothes were deployed across the country in an attempt to suppress the protests.

Donald Trump tweeted his support of the protests in English and Farsi.

As reported in the Washington Examiner his tweet was ‘the most liked Persian tweet’ in the history of Twitter:

“To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring,” Trump wrote. به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستادهام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

After just one hour, the tweet had received over 100,000 likes and has since more than doubled that number.

Leftists responded with anger at the president encouraging this outpouring of support for liberty. They attempted to correct Iranians desirous of freedom to blame the president for eliminating a known terrorist, responsible for the deaths of over 600 American servicemen.

The common theme of leftist support of authoritarianism.

Consider the reaction of the national socialist media to this story, along with the brewing crisis in Virginia along with the protests against the government of Hong Kong. We submit it’s not just a case where it’s just a coincidence that the left happens to be on the wrong side of history against the people and the cause of liberty.

These three cases, as well as many others, lay bare the leftist predilection for control. In two of these cases, it’s not that they are in opposition to the people and in favor of an oppressive regime because of President Trump. They are siding with the authoritarians because they are their ‘fellow travelers’ in a desire for control.

