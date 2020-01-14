There’s a huge difference between talking about diversity and engaging in it in a way that is meaningful. Democrats have policies that, on the surface, seem to be beneficial to the classes of people they protect. From affirmative action to reparations to forced diversity quotes, they do everything they can to virtue signal to people of various races and people groups. But in the end, they invariably end up harming the people they pretended to help by weakening their requirements and creating dependency on government.
None of that has anything to do with tonight’s debate, which didn’t suffer from any of those problems. But it does go to show that in the end, the party of quiet racism is not capable of true diversity. At tonight’s Democratic debate, six Caucasians will take the stage. No Cory Booker. No Andrew Yang. No Kamala Harris, Deval Patrick, or Julian Castro. Just white people.
DNC Chair Tom Perez: "I take a back seat to no one in my commitment to diversity and inclusion."#DemDebate… pic.twitter.com/ZU26TEZ1Zg
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 14, 2020
As you watch (or don’t watch) the Democratic debate, remember that the final five contestants in 2016 for the Republican nomination included a Cuban-, Puerto Rican-, and an African-American.