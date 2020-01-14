Two-time Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington is a blessed man. He knows it, and while his cronies in Hollywood glorify themselves or the progressive gods they worship, Washington stands among a tiny crowd of Tinseltown royalty who unambiguously thanks God for his blessings. Moreover, he tells the world of his faith and encourages all, especially young people, to appreciate the source of their blessings and tribulations.

He’s one of the few actors who I like for both his willingness to express his faith as well as his tremendous skills. He’s not just an A-lister at the box office. He’s a true artisan in his trade, skillfully crafting the characters he portrays into the essence of what they’re supposed to communicate. That’s why he has seven other nominations to go with his two Oscar wins.

This inspiring video of Denzel Washington clips is a must-watch for anyone who needs a lift. It’s good to hear others express what they’ve learned in their walk with God. And just as Washington does, we should turn to the Bible in our hours of need.