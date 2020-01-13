Now that Senator Cory Booker has officially ended his campaign for President, the only persons of color left in the field are businessman Andrew Yang, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and former Governor Deval Patrick. Gabbard’s only hope is to run as an Independent and nobody’s really sure why Patrick joined the race so late, which means Yang will have to defeat former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.

All of them are Caucasian. Yang, and Asian-American, must continue to rise in the polls and fundraising numbers if he’s going to have a chance of preventing an inevitable white candidate from facing President Trump in November. It’s a daunting task considering the amount of anti-Yang bias there is in progressive mainstream media. They won’t give him as much attention as they do Klobuchar, Steyer, or Bloomberg who are all behind Yang in the polls. Booker’s exit won’t change the standings much.

Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race Booker’s departure from the crowded race was ultimately due to a lack of ability to fundraise; the New Jersey native never truly saw momentum and ultimately failed to differentiate himself within the field of presidential hopefuls. Booker never broke 5 percent in a national poll.

The irony of it all can be seen if we take a look at the 2016 election. All six Democratic candidates who qualified for the debates initially were Caucasian. Meanwhile, the final five Republican candidates were Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, and Ben Carson.

Yang will need a major boost to make up ground. While he had his best debate in December, so too did Klobuchar behind him and Biden in front of him in the moderate lane. Buttigieg has been steady but is showing some signs of slowing down despite a phenomenal fundraising quarter. As for the radical progressive lane, both Sanders and Warren are holding on strong with their base.

Booker’s exit was expected as he’s been struggling at both fundraising and keeping media relevance for months. Once considered a frontrunner after his “Spartacus” moment during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, he never really materialized as a popular candidate. He tried to be both tough and likable at the same time. It didn’t play.

If Yang can figure out a way to get his message out despite being essentially blacklisted by mainstream media, he is appealing to Democrats both in demographic and policy. If he can’t, it will be another white person versus President Trump in November.