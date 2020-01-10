Connect with us

Satire

Nancy Pelosi held Articles of Impeachment to benefit Joe Biden (Satire. Mostly.)

Published

1 min ago

on

Nancy Pelosi held Articles of Impeachment to benefit Joe Biden Satire Mostly

Next week, Nancy Pelosi plans to take her Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, launching the official impeachment hearing that will almost certainly result in President Trump being exonerated. As many Democrats question what the holdup was, our EIC has theory:

It’s true that Joe Biden benefited from impeachment because it exposed that the President wanted Ukraine to investigate Burisma, the company that had Hunter Biden on the board. It also happens to be the company Prosecutor General Viktor Slokin was investigating when Biden had Ukraine fire him. Thanks to impeachment, that investigation will likely not move forward and any attempts by the DoJ to look into the matter will be viewed as a political attack.

It’s also true that Pelosi’s holding of the Articles until next week will greatly hamper four (well, five if you include Michael Bennet) Senators who will be stuck in DC while Biden is covering up Iowa for the first caucus. Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren will all be at the impeachment trial.

Pelosi’s master plan has been revealed. She clearly loves Biden as the candidate and wants to keep his Senatorial opponents locked down in DC. Also, Epstein didn’t kill himself.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement


NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Related Topics:
Whatfinger

Support Us. Support Trump.
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

MAGA Gift

Trending