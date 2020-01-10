Satire
Nancy Pelosi held Articles of Impeachment to benefit Joe Biden (Satire. Mostly.)
Next week, Nancy Pelosi plans to take her Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, launching the official impeachment hearing that will almost certainly result in President Trump being exonerated. As many Democrats question what the holdup was, our EIC has theory:
Conspiracy Theory: Nancy held the Articles of Impeachment so Bernie, Liz, Amy, and Cory would be stuck in DC instead of Iowa ahead of the caucus.
Impeachment was launched to protect Joe.
Articles were held to benefit Joe.
It's all Joe.
Conclusion: Epstein didn't kill himself.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 11, 2020
It’s true that Joe Biden benefited from impeachment because it exposed that the President wanted Ukraine to investigate Burisma, the company that had Hunter Biden on the board. It also happens to be the company Prosecutor General Viktor Slokin was investigating when Biden had Ukraine fire him. Thanks to impeachment, that investigation will likely not move forward and any attempts by the DoJ to look into the matter will be viewed as a political attack.
It’s also true that Pelosi’s holding of the Articles until next week will greatly hamper four (well, five if you include Michael Bennet) Senators who will be stuck in DC while Biden is covering up Iowa for the first caucus. Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren will all be at the impeachment trial.
Pelosi’s master plan has been revealed. She clearly loves Biden as the candidate and wants to keep his Senatorial opponents locked down in DC. Also, Epstein didn’t kill himself.
