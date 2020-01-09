Revisiting the link between leftism and Islamism

An enemy of the United States is dead but only the right is celebrating. Meanwhile Leftists like Rose McGowan are mourning and Marxists like Colin Kaepernick are condemning America’s actions. While Republicans celebrated the tactical military victory, Democrats in Congress like Ilhan Omar and Nancy Pelosi are, to put their reactions mildly, not. It is my hope to provide an explanation for the left’s activities following the the death of Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top general. The leftist media has been shilling for Iran and not all of it is usual partisanship. Indeed, there is a much deeper ideological alliance at play.

Justice Democrats

The Justice Democrats are perhaps the most influential behind-the-scenes group in Democrat politics decisively moving the party further and further to the left. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tliab are all from the Justice Democrats. The group was founded by Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks, Kyle Kulinski who of Secular Talk, a TYT affiliate, and two former Bernie Sanders staffers.

The Young Turks is a media group named after the Islamist Turkish political group that performed the Armenian Holocaust. As one would expect, The Young Turks operates as an online Al Jazeera with venture funding of its own and promotion by YouTube, something conservative channels could never get.

CAIR and Women’s March

The Council on American Islamic Relations operates as a propaganda outlet for the terror groups Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. National Review notes:

It apologizes for terrorist groups: Challenged repeatedly to denounce Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist groups, CAIR denounces the acts of violence but not their sponsors. It is connected to Hamas: Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and many other governments, indirectly created CAIR and the two groups remain tight. Examples: In 1994, CAIR head Nihad Awad publicly declared his support for Hamas; the Holy Land Foundation (HLF), a Hamas front group, contributed $5,000 to CAIR; in turn, CAIR exploited the 9/11 attacks to raise money for HLF; and, this past August, demonstrators at a CAIR-sponsored rally in Florida proclaimed “We are Hamas!” It settled a lawsuit: CAIR initiated a libel lawsuit in 2004 over five statements by a group called Anti-CAIR. But two years later, CAIR settled the suit with prejudice (meaning that it cannot be reopened), implicitly acknowledging the accuracy of Anti-CAIR’s assertions, which included: “CAIR is a terrorist supporting front organization that is partially funded by terrorists”;

“CAIR . . . is supported by terrorist supporting individuals, groups and countries”;

“CAIR has proven links to, and was founded by, Islamic terrorists”; and

“CAIR actively supports terrorists and terrorist supporting groups and nations.” It includes individuals accused of terrorism: At least seven board members or staff at CAIR have been arrested, denied entry to the U.S., or were indicted on or pled guilty to (or were convicted of) terrorist charges: Siraj Wahhaj, Bassem Khafagi, Randall (“Ismail”) Royer, Ghassan Elashi, Rabih Haddad, Muthanna Al-Hanooti, and Nabil Sadoun. It is in trouble with the law: Federal prosecutors in 2007 named CAIR (along with two other Islamic organizations) as “unindicted co-conspirators and/or joint venturers” in a criminal conspiracy to support Hamas financially. In 2008, the FBI ended contacts with CAIR because of concern about its continuing terrorist ties.

With all of this, CAIR is deeply supportive of leftism and socialism. In addition to CAIR, we also have the Women’s March with cofounder Linda Sarsour, an Islamist feminist. Bernie Sanders and Linda Sarsour were made for each other. As my colleague noted in her article

One hates Jews. The other is a Jew. But that’s where real differences end and the unified alliance to all things anti-American can blossom as anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour has joined Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail.

It’s a strange alliance for a Muslim to join forces with a nominal Jew.

European Left

Despite how the left accuses Evangelicals of wanting Christian sharia law, they have made their bed with Islamists. Even stranger, despite how Islam feels about many women and sexual deviancy, the Islamists have made their pact with the homosexual lobby instead of the social conservatives. Why?

The answer ought to be found in Europe. The EU has seen the alliance of Islamist and socialists progress further. Islam has been trying to invade Europe since before the political left-wing was ever a thing. Through mass immigration, the cultural identities of European nations have been under attack and gradually eroded. Only in the last month has the UK solidified its desire for independence and national identity, but let’s note that the UK does not really have a right=wing, nor do most European nations. Assimilation is almost nonexistent in European immigration practices as it compares to America. Such gradual eroding of American culture is possible here, though the likes of CAIR will play a minor role with the country’s massive illegal immigration burden being the much larger flame.

The Role of Secularism

In Europe, we see a post-Christendom society with a dead church. Secularism reigns in Europe, and has for some time. But secularism has not succeeded in proving its longevity. The majority of communist powers have collapsed. The remaining ones are faltering. North Korea has made a craven god out of its dictators. Perhaps China has made the CCP or government in general the idol atop of preexisting Chinese spirituality which is more secular in comparison to the rest of the world.

Secularism also fails to be a permeating worldview. Very few atheists are willing to take their beliefs to their more logical conclusions. Richard Dawkins will admit that no god means no morality or meaning to life. But this worldview is not sufficient for the masses. Interestingly enough, Richard Dawkins sees Christianity as a practical means to defend Europe against Islam. This goes to show how insufficient secularism is in the long term.

Alpha Ideology?

The Young Turks shows how secularism and Islamism are intertwined, but are the ideologies equal partners in their alliance. Sure, Jeremy Corbyn, the British Bernie Sanders, benefited from such alliance, but can the homosexual lobby impose its will on Islam? Not in Europe. So between three key factions in the identity confederacy that is the left, Islamists are dominant over the feminists and homosexuals. This leaves the radicals, like Antifa, as the only distinguishable base that could impose its will. The chances of Antifa’s ideology being dominant in the long run are dubious. Once again, secularism is unsustainable. On the left we see different ideologies that would want to destroy American culture, but it looks as though the socialists believe they are using Muslims as an oppressed class for their eventual revolution while the Islamists are patient drafting in Leftism’s wake.

Conclusion

This curious alliance of anti-American ideologies is the most intricate and difficult to explain, but its root is theological. America was a nation founded on Christian principles. Both secular leftism and Islamism reject these founding principles because they reject the ideology and the God who created them. Thus, no matter how often Christians are compared to terrorists by leftists, the alliance remains for it is an alliance founded on the rejection of God.

