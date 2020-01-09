Iran plane crash: Ukrainian investigators want to search crash site for Russian missile debris

Debris from the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 that crashed in Iran early Wednesday morning may hold answers to the question of what brought the three-year-old plane down. All 176 people on board died when it suddenly plummeted from the sky under questionable circumstances, a few hours after Iran launched a major strike against American forces in military bases in Iraq.

The official claim by Iran is that an engine fire brought down the plane two minutes out from Tehran. But skeptics have wondered how Iran came to such a quick conclusion – an hour after the crash occurred – dubbing it “the fastest airline crash investigation in history.” Ukraine initially posted a variation of Iran’s statement as their own stance, but quickly took it down after President Zelensky called for a full investigation into the incident. Now, that investigation is looking into all possible theories, including the notion that an Iranian air defense system using Russian surface-to-air weapons took the plane down.

#BREAKING: "Ukrainian investigators want to search for debris of a Russian missile at the Iran plane crash site" – Ukrainian security chief qouted in Ukraine Interfax pic.twitter.com/xUWxvYVoo5 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 9, 2020

While publicly Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danylov is saying they are “looking at various possible causes of the crash of an Ukrainian airliner, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism,” it seems as if their strongest working theory matches a theory we posted yesterday. We suspect Iran inadvertently took down the plane because it took off late after a delay at the gate. As or EIC noted, SAM operators were likely given a list of scheduled inbound and outbound flights and told to shoot down anything that wasn’t on the list as it was likely an American counter-strike. With the Ukrainian plane departing almost an hour late, it was mistaken for an American bomber and brought down.

Suppressed?

There’s an old saying in conspiracy theory circles that goes something like this: “If you’re asking obvious questions mainstream media refuses to ask, you’re on the right track.” A variation of that pertains to Big Tech; when the likes of Google and Facebook suppress a particular story, it’s either wildly false or completely true.

Such is the case with a story our EIC posted yesterday regarding the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran on Tuesday. The story was a conspiracy theory that speculated Iran accidentally shot down the Ukrainian 737-800 shortly after takeoff near Tehran. As conspiracy theories go, this one is relatively mild. He wasn’t saying the earth is flat or Paul McCartney died in the 1960s and was replaced by a lookalike. He put forth clear evidence that, at the very least, should get people asking serious questions.

At first, the story was exploding on Google and Facebook. It was referenced in Wikipedia on the page about the crash. But after a couple of hours, it was “disappeared” faster than a Clinton accuser. Now, searches on both platforms yield zip. The story was deemed too conspiratorial and removed from prominence, though not completely removed from the index.

They didn’t take the story down. They just buried it beneath a thousand other stories that were calling the crash an accident, stories that pretend like Iran withholding the two black boxes recovered from the debris is absolutely normal. Stories that see nothing strange about the pilots allegedly not mentioning to air traffic control that their engine was on fire. Stories that ignore evidence of shrapnel indicative of a Russian SAM.

All evidence, including video, points to PS752 being shot down by a surface-to-air missile, burning up in mid air and falling to the ground. There's extensive damage on the plane that could've only been caused by shrapnel from a mid-air detonation. pic.twitter.com/TpsfUeM0u8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 8, 2020

It’s unfortunate that most of mainstream media is buying Iran’s fishy claims of engine failure. Thankfully, Ukraine isn’t buying it. The downing of the Boeing 737-800 outside of Tehran must not be swept under the rug.

