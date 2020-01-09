Appeals court win: 5th Circuit lifts injunction on military funds used to build border wall

The legal back and forth surrounding President Trump’s wall on our southern border ebbed in favor of the right late Wednesday as the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction on the use of military construction funds. Now, construction can resume until those who are challenging border security efforts can appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

Breaking News: The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just reversed a lower court decision & gave us the go ahead to build one of the largest sections of the desperately needed Southern Border Wall, Four Billion Dollars. Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

In a split-ruling, two 5th Circuit judges appointed by Republican presidents outvoted the lone Democrat-appointee to lift the injunction placed on wall construction by Judge David Briones of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas last month. The judge had ruled use of the funds was an overreach, as argued by representatives of El Paso County and Border Network for Human Rights, a local illegal immigrants rights group.

Appeals court lifts order blocking Trump from using military funds for border wall https://t.co/bhGmw5GBWP — Kelly Hancock (@KHancock4TX) January 9, 2020

The argument that the President doesn’t have the authority to use military construction funds to defend our border is ludicrous. Defending our land from foreign invaders is literally the military’s primary function. As a nation, we rightly differentiate between immigration enforcement and foreign incursions, but the fact the border wall helps prevent both does not make it an overreach that should prohibit military funds from building it.

One of the biggest sticking points of the last two years has been the Democrats’ insistence on keeping the borders as open as possible. Efforts by the administration though both border security and negotiations with other countries, particularly Mexico, have slowed border breaches in recent months. But we must not be complacent and disregard the need for an effective wall. Whether leftists want to admit it or not, they’re effective.

This win will help get much more wall built quickly. It may not be enough to get the whole wall built and there’s not enough time to get the border completely secure before the next election, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for Republicans. It reinforces the need to keep President Trump in the White House, a Senate majority, and to retake control of the House of Representatives.

At this point, we’ll take any win we can get. This bodes well for border security fans who have been pushing for wall construction since before the 2016 election. Will the Supreme Court uphold this ruling? Let’s hope and pray they do.

