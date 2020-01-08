President Trump to Iran: Let’s make a deal. Also, have more sanctions.

President Trump addressed the press and the nation in the White House Grand Foyer this morning, an unusual choice for a press conference about Iran. But it became clear this was a strategic move as the message was intended as much for Iran and the rest of the world as it was for the American people.

Following yesterday’s attack from Iran against airbases in Iraq that housed multiple allied nations’ military personnel, Iran declared they would not undertake further attacks as long as there was no counterattack. This hope seems to have been aided by the fact that Iran warned Iraq two hours before the attacks and were able to kill exactly zero people with 15 ballistics missiles. Plus, their choice of targets seems to indicate they had no intention of killing anyone. They wanted a display for their own people while, to whom state television has claimed 80 or more Americans were killed. But they didn’t want a counterattack, which very likely would have happened if they struck with purpose.

“As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never have a nuclear weapons,” the President said to start his press conference. From there, it just got better for America and worse for Iran. In lieu of a military counter-strike, the President said there will be even more sanctions placed on Iran until they’re ready to change their ways. It was an ambiguous criteria to place on the Middle Eastern nation, but the implications were clear. If they want prosperity and to reenter the world stage economically, they’ll need to end their nuclear ambitions and stop their terrorist proxy maneuvers.

“We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” President Trump said. The deal the President wants to negotiate is a real Iran Nuclear deal. The old one has been abandoned, first in 2018 by President Trump and now officially by Iran, though they have never really fulfilled their end of the bargain fully.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was ineffective from the beginning because it was brought about from a position of weakness. President Obama and former Secretary of State John Kerry continuously let the Iranians bully their way through the negotiations to the point that wording regarding their ability to test ballistic missiles went from a requirement to something the deal “strongly encouraged.” This is one of the reasons why Iran started balking and misdirecting nuclear inspectors almost immediately after the deal was signed.

Iran is on the path to ruins, whether at the hands of our military if they continue their attacks or as a result of crushing sanctions. They have one path forward for their own survival. They must change their ways and come to the negotiating table.

