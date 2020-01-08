With Iran narrative failing her, Nancy Pelosi will release the Articles of Impeachment soon

This hasn’t been a good week for Democrats after seeming at first to be a great one. They thought President Trump had made a political mistake by killing Qasem Soleimani, a mistake that culminated in what they hoped to be a devastating counter-strike from Iran yesterday. Thankfully, the counter-strike wasn’t nearly as devastating as Iranians (and Democrats) had hoped. With zero casualties, peace was still on the table. This morning, President Trump took the peaceful option while punctuating it with threats of repercussions in the future if Iran steps out of line. To make it even worse for Iran (and Democrats), President Trump slapped on new sanctions and called them to the negotiating table to discuss a new Iranian Nuclear Deal.

After all the bluster, breathless protests, and idiotic pro-Iranian hashtags on social media, they’re left with nothing. Killing Soleimani is quickly being understood as a good move by most as word of his involvement in killing hundreds of Americans and tens of thousands of people in the Middle East breaks through mainstream media’s shields. Their fearmongering about Iran’s response seems silly now. As for starting a war, nope. Not today. Isn’t it odd that President Trump seems more adamant about peace than his Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning predecessor?

Poor Democrats. This week, their leaders asked them to mourn for a terrorist, fear an impotent nation on the brink of economic collapse, and hope @realDonaldTrump tries to start a war. When your only policy is opposition, you get stuck on the wrong side of most narratives. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 8, 2020

The only thing Democrats have left with the Iranian narrative is to hope they escalate again, as it’s clear President Trump isn’t going to launch military strikes against them otherwise. They’ll give it the rest of the week, but not much longer than that. When it’s clear Iran is not going to be their Trump-busting narrative, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be forced to release the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. She’ll have to because the longer she waits, the harder it becomes to justify her actions. Even powerful Democratic Senators, one from her own state, aren’t happy about Pelosi’s delay.

Pelosi has refused to send the articles for 21 DAYS. Even liberals in the Senate have begun criticizing her: Murphy: “I think the time has passed. She should send the articles over.” Feinstein: “I don’t see what good delay does.” This sham needs to end! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 8, 2020

A general rule for politicians who possess as much power as Pelosi is this: If the subject doesn’t benefit you, change it. Right now, the topic of Iran has completely demolished the primary narrative Democrats have been pushing for a week. They told the world they needed to put forth legislation to stop President Trump from starting a war. But he didn’t and he won’t. Now, Democrats have two options. They can push forward with the legislation, in which case they’ll look foolish at best for making a fuss over something unnecessarily. At worst, it could prompt Iran to act, in which case even their mainstream media proxies won’t be able to cover for them.

The other option is to ignore Iran altogether and change the subject.

Pelosi is holding in her hand the only thing that can shift conversation away from President Trump’s clear victory over Iran. She may go ahead and send the Articles to the Senate and watch it get obliterated as quickly as Iran’s resolve.

