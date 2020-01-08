Media malfeasance Part Deux

Yesterday I wrote about the media attempting to lionize a bloodthirsty terrorist because Orange Man Bad. That was just a small taste of what was to come.

Last night Iran lobbed some missles in the general direction of bases that house Americans and coalition forces Iraq. When the news broke, I started cruising news channels and social media. What I saw made me understand just how much the media hates the President. The only confirmed deaths last night were 176 innocent people in a airplane that crashed taking off from Tehran. The crash is still under investigation.

Yet if you watched many mainstream media channels last night, you would have thought 30 Americans had died. How did outlets like MSNBC, CNN and the Washington Post get it so wrong? Don’t they have sources in the department of Defense and State Department? Of course they do. However they decided to use reports from Iranian state media.

Really. Iran state media. Iran is the source these outlets used. Many were specualting that Iran had missed their target on purpose in order to save face at home while not drawing an American response. This was the discussion on Fox by 9:15 PM because they relied on DOD sources indicating there were no American casualties.

But never fear. An hour earlier, firefighter Chris Hayes reported what Iranian media was saying. Here he is defending his decision to report the Iranian’s propaganda:

Somehow you managed to cut out the part where I emphasized that that was Iranian state media and not verified. What a weird coincidence. https://t.co/qmjxlgsIJg pic.twitter.com/9GkJtDa56R — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 8, 2020

Then CNN jumped on the disinformation train:

CNN: Video appears to show missiles hit airbase housing US troops. Network also says it can’t independently verify the video. So perhaps not broadcast it until it is verified? https://t.co/VGbTzg3UjW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 8, 2020

And here is ABC’s Martha Raddatz in her head scarf carrying water for the regime who had just lobbed missles at US targets:

IRAN ATTACKS U.S. MILITARY: @MarthaRaddatz is in Tehran where the Iranian military has launched what they are calling “Operation Martyr Soleimani,” firing missiles at U.S. military facilities in Iraq after vowing revenge for Qassem Soleimani's killing. https://t.co/zjLyq3Zezr pic.twitter.com/6e0d6cdeMg — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 8, 2020

I get Raddatz has minders while in Iran. But where is the context from ABC? It is certainly not on their Twitter feed. By 9 PM January 7th, reports were coming from sources in the U.S. administration that there were no casualties. Yet at about 8AM on January 8th, ABC shared this on their Twitter account without EVER sharing the reports that there were no American casualties:

Video shows what is believed to be Iranian missiles striking U.S. air base in Iraq. https://t.co/MI6W2os1af pic.twitter.com/WxdByy3Fvl — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2020

Not to be outdone, the Washignton Post decided to do a little moral equivalence. Who do you believe? The U.S. government or Iran? Seriously? Whenever you have to write “but Tehran says” really, just zip it.

No American casualties reported but Tehran claims dozens were killed https://t.co/m1EAWvt6aU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2020

If you need to see how Twitter lit up last night based on the media’s garbage reporting, you can scroll through the last 15 hours of tweets. Clearly the media always thinks history started yesterday, but here are a few things that seem pretty evident:

The Iranian regime needed to save face so they tossed some missles in our general direction.

President Trump has been quite restrained in responding to Iran’s sabre rattling over the last year.

The President’s clear red line is killing Americans.

Iran killed an American and their Terrorist in Chief was turned to ash

What is also clear is that the legacy media will report absolutely anything that makes the President look weak or wrong. Including the rhetoric of the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. This will only intensify between now and the election. Select your sources carefully and stay vigilant.

