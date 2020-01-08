Mark Robinson: ‘Not one inch on the 2nd Amendment’

The Virginia liberty grabbers are doubling down on more restrictions on freedom.

Mark Robinson gave an impassioned speech in support of the Second Amendment and against tyrannical laws being proposed in Virginia and elsewhere around America. There is also news that while some localities are voting in second amendment sanctuaries, other localities are trying to backtrack on freedom, specifically Prince William County.

Meanwhile, the liberty grabber leftists have made it plain that this isn’t just about vaguely defined ‘assault firearms’.

Ammo-free zones.

Everyone has heard of liberty-free zones [i.e. gun free zones], these are location of choice for mass murderers. The insane logic of the liberty grabber left that has conveniently disarmed the innocent to the delight of the criminal element, because they don’t follow the law anyway.

Since liberty-free zones have worked out so well, the authoritarians want to go one better, just to make sure there are disarmed innocents while making it harder to get any type of safety training. As reported by Law Enforcement Today: Virginia is now trying to pass “ammunition free” zones as politicians double down on anti-gun policies.

Banning gun safety training for the purpose of gun safety.

MRCTV also reported that the liberty grabbers want to Ban Many Indoor Gun Ranges and Outlaw Open-Carry in Vehicles.

Amid a slew of potential new gun control laws being considered in the newly Democrat-controlled state of Virginia, one soon-to-be lawmaker is putting forward a bill targeting indoor gun ranges, open-carry laws and concealed carry permits, all in one fell swoop.

The irony is that the press release announcing this new restriction on liberty references ‘historic gun safety measures’. So while they claim it’s all for safety, it will have the opposite effect since these ranges are places where people learn to properly handle firearms. This alone speaks volumes on the left’s true intentions in their socialist national agenda. This isn’t about ‘gun safety’ or even protecting the children. This is about empowering criminals and the government.

