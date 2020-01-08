Child porn Tweet has people asking, ‘Is Paul Krugman a victim or a sicko?’

Progressive economist Paul Krugman Tweeted out an odd, now-deleted post earlier today claiming someone hacked his IP and downloaded child porn. He believes it may be the work of QAnon, the pro-Trump internet group that promotes a plan to get the President and other Republicans reelected. But some are wondering if Krugman’s Tweet was based on actual concern about a crime against him or just a preemptive ploy to get ahead of something he believes will be in the news soon.

It seems likely he’s a victim of a scam of some sort, which isn’t surprising considering his history of completely misunderstanding how the internet works. He once famously predicted it would have as much of an effect on the economy as a fax machine. Nevertheless, many are asking the question. Is he a victim of a scam or a child porn fan?

This seems like a matter you send over to the FBI rather than post on Twitter dot com but then again I'm not a New York Times columnist so must be missing this galaxy brain thinking. https://t.co/K7HdJDHITP — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 8, 2020

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman claims in a tweet that his “IP address” had been hacked to download child pornography. https://t.co/avTN7DZfJ5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2020

Why Paul Krugman Is Totally Not a Pedophile —@nytimes A1 1/9/20 https://t.co/c5NGSmcVCD — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, Trump reestablished deterrence, the Covington kid beat CNN, Prince Harry retired from the Royal Family, and Paul Krugman is trying to explain how kiddie porn ended up on his computer. We still have 2 hours until "Backstage" goes live. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 8, 2020

If I found out someone downloaded child porn using my IP address I would immediately hire a lawyer, file a police report and call the FBI. I would NOT try to massage the PR problem on social media. Krugman is Unbelievable. — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) January 9, 2020

Paul Krugman Tweets Phishy Story About Hackers Using His IP For Child Porn https://t.co/LmgPDnDSF9 via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) January 8, 2020

Judge: And why exactly are you in possession of child pornography? Paul Krugman: Because of Orange Man and Qanon. Judge: pic.twitter.com/sZmOHVYAjp — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2020

Paul Krugman got hacked on his way back from Subway. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 8, 2020

I have no idea if Paul Krugman is lying or not. None at all. pic.twitter.com/tqhriaxBcs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 9, 2020

Paul Krugman once wrote a column predicting that the internet's effect on the economy would be no greater than the fax machine's, so I guess it isn't surprising that he doesn't internet too good. https://t.co/7hkorcJf0P — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 9, 2020

NY Times columnist Paul Krugman says hacker 'compromised' his IP address to 'download child pornography' https://t.co/ddUOVwR5nl — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 8, 2020

New York Times writer Paul Krugman claims his IP address has been used to download child pornography. He blamed Qanon for it. https://t.co/jecvfKeOOz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 9, 2020

By going to Twitter and the NY Times instead of law enforcement, it would seem that Paul Krugman is either clueless when it comes to the internet and reporting a crime or he has something to hide. Let’s hope he’s just an idiot.

