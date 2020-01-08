Connect with us

Guns and Crime

Child porn Tweet has people asking, ‘Is Paul Krugman a victim or a sicko?’

Progressive economist Paul Krugman Tweeted out an odd, now-deleted post earlier today claiming someone hacked his IP and downloaded child porn. He believes it may be the work of QAnon, the pro-Trump internet group that promotes a plan to get the President and other Republicans reelected. But some are wondering if Krugman’s Tweet was based on actual concern about a crime against him or just a preemptive ploy to get ahead of something he believes will be in the news soon.

It seems likely he’s a victim of a scam of some sort, which isn’t surprising considering his history of completely misunderstanding how the internet works. He once famously predicted it would have as much of an effect on the economy as a fax machine. Nevertheless, many are asking the question. Is he a victim of a scam or a child porn fan?

By going to Twitter and the NY Times instead of law enforcement, it would seem that Paul Krugman is either clueless when it comes to the internet and reporting a crime or he has something to hide. Let’s hope he’s just an idiot.

