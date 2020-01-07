Once Upon A Time in America

Once upon a time, the Democratic party at least gave lip service to the concept of law and order. Wait! That was less than a month ago. Nancy Pelosi announced that she was directing her committee chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment against Donald Trump because “no one is above the law.”

What a relief! The Democrats still believe in law and order! And they want Congress to pass a Declaration of War before Trump does anything military overseas.

Wait! They were apoplectic when Trump redeployed fifty – count ’em – fifty special operators away from the Syrian border with Turkey. We had “betrayed” the Kurds. Curious. The Kurds were our allies of the moment in the effort to destroy ISIS, which the Kurds had already been fighting. But where was the Declaration of War to be involved in Syria at any time?

But this time, when an Iranian Terrorist is killed, the typical Democrat response is:

Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people. Now is the moment to prevent war & protect innocent people – the question for many is how, publicly & Congressionally: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

This reminds me of the classic way the Left rigs the climate change argument. If you control the start time, you can make the data say anything. If you pick a cold year to start your chart, then today looks like a sauna – even as snow closes highways with chain reaction crashes. If you start with a hot year, then California’s brush fires look like nothing more than normal summer.

Wait! They are normal. At least until the Left Coast resumes proper forest management. But I digress.

It seems that the Left has already forgotten that the droning of the Quds Force commander was a response to an attack that he planned and ordered. And that attack led to the death of an American. So where do we start? On www.startpage.com I have to go five (5) pages to find the December 27 attack that started this sequence. So as long as our memory isn’t over a week long, the US is the aggressor. But if we look further, we find a loooong series of provocations by Iran. Those started in 1979 with the capture of the US Embassy in Tehran. But even the recent Iranian shootdown of a US drone and the Iranian missile attack on the Saudi refinery escape the Left’s attention. That must be why the Democrat symbol is a jackass instead of elephant. Elephants have a reputation for functional memory, unlike the Left, which only remembers emotional talking points of the moment.

The first question we must consider is legality. The US Constitution clearly gives foreign policy authority to the President. Along with that, the Constitution makes the President the Commander-in-Chief of all the armed forces. Thus, when US forces are attacked, he has full authority to command a counter-attack, regardless of the form that it may take. Thus, the only real question is whether US forces are lawfully engaged in Iraq or in opposition to Iran.

The Constitution requires the involvement of Congress on two fronts. The first is declaring war. The last “Declaration of War” brought us formally into World War II after Pearl Harbor. But under a different title, Congress did pass an “Authorization for the Use of Military Force.” And that action authorized action against “those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons.” Since Iran facilitated the transit of the 9/11 hijackers, they fall under the AUMF.

The second question is “propriety.” For those of you who don’t read dictionaries at lunch, that’s about the “law of war.” Is it “proper” to kill the commander of enemy forces? Given the fact that Iran has been at war with us (as part of the millennium-long war of Islam with civilization) since 1979, this answer has to be unequivocally, “Yes.” The rank of an enemy combatant is irrelevant. Not since the British complained about colonials shooting officers has this question even been an issue.

A third issue is timing. Since Congress hasn’t restricted funding, and an enemy commander is a legitimate target, when is a good time to take him out? This is a proper function of command on our side. It’s always a judgment call, and will always find supporters and detractors. But because President Trump is Commander-in-Chief, it’s his call, and his alone.

The universal condemnation of Trump’s order to kill Soleimani from the Left can therefore be only one thing: “Orange Man Bad.” Trump Derangement Syndrome has so consumed the Democrat Party that it simply cannot see that there may be some benefit to removing the mastermind of so much evil against America. Cries that we will be “stirring up a war” are the ravings of deranged minds.

It is sad that so many Americans have simply lost their ability to think. A few on the Left are still able to understand that even if they generally disagree with the President, he may be able to achieve some good in the world. They are reachable. The rest are not. But we must rest our hopes for the future on the millions who have not contracted TDS, and can be convinced that, whatever we may dislike about Donald Trump, he has done far more good for America than harm.

