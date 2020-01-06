Mike Pompeo destroys Chris Wallace’s loaded question with five simple words

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken to the airwaves to tell the truth about the situation with Iran. There is so much misinformation out there, it’s no wonder mainstream media has latched onto multiple false narratives to paint President Trump’s actions against Iran as something other than unambiguously positive. The most prolific terrorist leader in the world from the most aggressive enemy we have was killed in response to ongoing attacks against Americans. It was a righteous move.

Nevertheless, progressive mainstream media, including Fox News’s resident #Resistance leader Chris Wallace, have tried to downplay or debunk Pompeo’s and President Trump’s claims. Wallace asked the Secretary of State a question that he tried to frame in as Trump-friendly of a way as possible in hopes that Pompeo would relent and give credence to the claim.

WALLACE: "Do you think that… some of our enemies think this President is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort?" POMPEO: "You should ask Mr. Soleimani." pic.twitter.com/WJyIfvnuZh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 6, 2020

“Some analysts suggest that the impeachment of President Trump has emboldened enemies like Iran and North Korea to think that they can confront him,” Wallace said. “Do you think that, as misguided as it may be, that some of our enemies think that this president is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort?”

Pompeo’s response was one of the best mic-dropping moments of this young decade. “You should ask Mr. Soleimani,” he replied.

The worst mistake our enemies could make is to believe the impeachment debacle will distract us enough to make us vulnerable. Iran is learning the hard way that impeachment will not get in the way of this president protecting Americans.

