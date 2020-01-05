Biblical Messages
Watch: UMC split over biblical sexuality
This is video was produced by the Evangelical Dark Web, using our previous article on the topic. Please consider supporting our YouTube channel.
A deal has been made to buy out the Christians from the United Methodist Church, giving the orthodox Methodists the resources to start their own denomination, thereby leaving the UMC to its own apostasy. We advocate that Christians take the deal that is being presented and start a denomination that will be interested in following Christ instead of the world.
