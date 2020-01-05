Leftists cannot resist trying to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain

It’s almost amusing to watch the liberty grabbers tie themselves up in knots over self-defense.

Were it not such a deadly and serious subject, it would almost be amusing to see the liberty grabber leftists struggle to exploit every mass shooting. Even though the one in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas destroyed their whole narrative of gun confiscation.

Given that they also falsely assert that there is one every 5 minutes or at least every day, they could ignore a few here and there. Nevertheless, the fact is that these are very rare events, despite the politically motivated hype from the liberticidal leftists and their minions in the national socialist media.

So much for the ‘no one is coming after your guns’ lie.

The problem is also that this discussion takes place in the midst of the Virginia overreach, with the liberty grabbers in that state, almost giddy with anticipation of others confiscating guns from people who have done nothing wrong – except perhaps that they believe they have unalienable human rights.

They can’t exactly palm off concerns about gun confiscation as some wild conspiracy theory as they have always done in the past. Never mind that for years, they have demanded gun confiscation at all levels of government and media. Forget about the fact that there are many euphemisms for gun confiscation: “mandatory buy back” [of something the government never owned].

When it comes down to first principles, leftists want subjects instead of a citizens. With the ultimate power of life and death vested in their elite hands, because of course, they know better than you.

The liberty grabbers on the left pretend to know all the intricacies of firearms and self-preservation. They don’t know the difference between a clip and a magazine or that multiple shot or breech-loading weapons existed long before the writing of the Constitution. But they know that you shouldn’t be allowed to defend yourself, because that would mean you could defend yourself from them.

Our first video features presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on the warpath against the unalienable human right of self-defence. As reported by the site gun free zone, It’s never about keeping people safe, it’s about controlling law abiding gun owners

Her answer to the question on the saving of lives in the West Freeway Church of Christ tragedy:

“Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?”

Was an emphatic one word answer: ‘No’

She then goes on to make the nonsensical claim [from the auto generated transcript]:

‘The reason those people were injured was because somebody came into that church with a gun and that that’s how it is that people got hurt in the first place.’

We have to presume that she excluded the guns of her security detail. But note that she failed to distinguish between good people carrying guns and bad people carrying guns.

She went on to falsely claim that [from the auto generated transcript]:

‘I don’t think there’s any data to suggest that Universal concealed carry makes any of us any safer.’

The fact is the West Freeway Church of Christ tragedy proves that concealed carry keeps people safe along with the millions of other defensive gun uses. The problem for the liberticidal leftists is that this issue puts them in a quandary. Their Utopian thinking is that banning guns and issuing edicts that they be confiscated will see them magically disappear from society, aside from only the government retaining possession.

Our second video from Colion Noir features the same kind of ‘logic’ from Michael Bloomberg. The presenter makes the very salient point that the operative word in the phrase gun control is not guns, but control, meaning control of you by the government.

Although the operative word is control, we add the term liberty, because it places the left in the insupportable position of being in opposition to liberty. This is why we call it Liberty Control. Leftists like to pretend to be liberal, but when it comes right down to it, they only crave power.

The Bottom-line.

There is only one logical conclusion to draw from both of these examples. While some wrongly assert that leftists don’t know what they are talking about, or that this is pure hypocrisy on their part. It is actually worse than that. Both of these and other examples belie an insidious leftist mindset that it would be better for them that ordinary citizens be disarmed.

Leftists can never answer the question about how depriving people of their unalienable human rights protect them because it’s not about safety or ‘the children’. For them, liberty control is an issue of their power over everyone else, your security not withstanding.

They don’t care that liberty control endangers everyone else, because that isn’t the point of all of this. The ugly truth in both cases is that the liberty grabber left would rather have innocent people killed than protected by free citizens exercising their unalienable human rights.

