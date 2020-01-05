Foreign Affairs
Iranian advisor Hesameddin Ashena Tweets article listing Trump properties
In a not-so-subtle passive-aggressive Tweet, Hesameddin Ashena, an Iranian politician who advises President Hassan Rouhani, posted an article listing President Trump’s major properties across the country, plus a golf course in Scotland. The Forbes article includes nine properties in New York City where the bulk of the company’s real estate endeavors are located.
— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020
Ashena is the head of the Center for Strategic Studies, a think tank that researches strategic issues for the President. He has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and, oddly enough, a fan of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s.
We have unseated an American President in the past. We can do it again. Trump can listen to Pompeo and we’ll make sure he stays a one-term President. Or he could listen to @TuckerCarlson and we might have a different ball game.
— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) July 3, 2019
The Tweet he posted today follows a series of threats traded back and forth between President Trump and Iranian leaders. Iran is threatening to strike American targets around the world while the President has promised to work from a list of 52 Iranian targets should they follow through with their threats.
Tensions have been high since Iran-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah lobbed rockets at the K-1 Air Base near Kirkuk in northern Iraq on December 27, killing a U.S. contractor and wounding many. The U.S. responded with airstrikes in Syria and Iraq two days later, killing 25 and wounding 50. New Year’s Eve brought militia groups posing as protesters storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, causing tremendous damage to the compound. President Trump responded by taking out the ringleader behind the attacks, Quds leader Qasem Soleimani, on January 2.
This new threat by Ashena must be taken seriously. It has long been known that Iranian assets infiltrated the United States during the Obama era. We must remain vigilant as long as Iran remains poised to take action.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Iranian advisor Hesameddin Ashena Tweets article listing Trump properties
U.S. military at Camp Simba in Kenya repels attempted assault by Al-Shabaab
Watch: UMC split over biblical sexuality
As appetite for gun control weakens, Ralph Northam is trying to change the subject
Fight the narrative: President Trump’s moves are NOT indicative of war
Watch: UMC split over biblical sexuality
President Trump: No war, no regime change, but ‘world is a safer place without these monsters”
Allen West: Four quotes to remember for 2020
Pope Francis slaps woman’s hand
Yes, Anderson Cooper’s ‘cock’ story about his mother on live television is an issue
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Democrats2 days ago
Adam Schiff forgot Obama’s war on Libya had no Congressional approval
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
While American leftists mourn Soleimani’s death, Iraqis are dancing in the streets
-
Entertainment and Sports2 days ago
Dear Iran: Rose McGowan tries to be today’s Hanoi Jane, gets obliterated on Twitter
-
Foreign Affairs1 day ago
Six Iran-backed militia-members reportedly killed in Iraq during new U.S. airstrike
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Message delivered: Iranian leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in Baghdad
-
Democrats3 days ago
Michael Bloomberg isn’t just trying to buy voters. He’s signaling delegates.
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
No, John Bolton, it’s not time to force regime change in Iran
-
Democrats2 days ago
Chill out, Democrats. There will be no war with Iran.