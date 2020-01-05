Iranian advisor Hesameddin Ashena Tweets article listing Trump properties

In a not-so-subtle passive-aggressive Tweet, Hesameddin Ashena, an Iranian politician who advises President Hassan Rouhani, posted an article listing President Trump’s major properties across the country, plus a golf course in Scotland. The Forbes article includes nine properties in New York City where the bulk of the company’s real estate endeavors are located.

Ashena is the head of the Center for Strategic Studies, a think tank that researches strategic issues for the President. He has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and, oddly enough, a fan of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s.

We have unseated an American President in the past. We can do it again. Trump can listen to Pompeo and we’ll make sure he stays a one-term President. Or he could listen to @TuckerCarlson and we might have a different ball game. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) July 3, 2019

The Tweet he posted today follows a series of threats traded back and forth between President Trump and Iranian leaders. Iran is threatening to strike American targets around the world while the President has promised to work from a list of 52 Iranian targets should they follow through with their threats.

Tensions have been high since Iran-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah lobbed rockets at the K-1 Air Base near Kirkuk in northern Iraq on December 27, killing a U.S. contractor and wounding many. The U.S. responded with airstrikes in Syria and Iraq two days later, killing 25 and wounding 50. New Year’s Eve brought militia groups posing as protesters storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, causing tremendous damage to the compound. President Trump responded by taking out the ringleader behind the attacks, Quds leader Qasem Soleimani, on January 2.

This new threat by Ashena must be taken seriously. It has long been known that Iranian assets infiltrated the United States during the Obama era. We must remain vigilant as long as Iran remains poised to take action.

