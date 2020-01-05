Biblical Messages
C.S. Lewis on evolution: Who was right, dream lecturer or real lecturer?
Christian scholar C.S. Lewis was one of the most profound Biblical thinkers of his generation. His writings have inspired, informed, and often converted people into a proper Biblical mindset. One of his lesser-known essays titled “Two Lectures” is a brief but important look into the way modern evolutionary biologists and their proponents try to frame the Creation within natural processes. On the surface, many of the theories make sense; Darwinism is still one of the most popular religions in the world for this reason. But upon further review, it becomes clear the concept is wanting.
In this video from the folks at CSLewisDoodle, the fitting visuals displayed while the essay is read makes for an interesting format to study Lewis’s many works. If there’s one complaint I’ve heard about his writings, it’s that they can be dry. I don’t feel this way, reading into them a robust mind that gets more excited instead of boring me, but others can use the nice visuals to help them stay on point as they listen.
When we tear down the facade of “evidence” pointing to evolution as a proper scientific model upon which to base our understanding of the world, we see that all evidence points to perfection at the beginning. Only a Creator can create.
