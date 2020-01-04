May God make Tinslee Lewis well

The long legal battle over Tinslee Lewis’s future has touched the hearts of those who have been following the story. She hit our radar the day she was first scheduled to be taken off life support. Then, as the courts continued maneuvers to take or maintain her life, she was given another reprieve three weeks ago.

That temporary reprieve expired, but an appeals court has temporarily blocked the latest decision to allow her to live for now, thanks in part to Texas politicians at the highest levels.

Tinslee Lewis: Texas court grants order to delay taking baby off life support today “I want to be the one to make the decision for her,” Lewis said about removing her daughter from life support. At the hearing, Dr. Jay Duncan, one of Tinslee’s physicians, testified that the girl is in pain and that treatment was no longer benefiting her. The case has become a rallying point for Republicans in Texas. Earlier Friday, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, Governor Greg Abbott and the state’s solicitor general sent a letter to the appeals court, asking it to delay the judge’s order. “I will continue to fight for Tinslee and my office will continue to use all necessary resources to ensure that she will not be deprived of her right to live,” Paxton said in a statement.

Tinslee Lewis has been caught in the middle of legal struggles as people debate parental rights, the efficacy of extended healthcare to those who have no medical hope and are suffering, and the law that allows Texas hospitals to take patients off life support for “ethical” reasons, the “Ten-Day Rule.” But not nearly enough attention in the media has been paid to the heart of the matter: Asking God to spare her life and allow her to grow up.

I’m not one who delves into the moral or even Biblical debate of extending life artificially. I generally believe that if a person is capable of being kept alive and not in excruciating pain, as long as they or their guardians want their lives to be maintained, so be it. God will call us all to the ground and then to judgment when it’s our time. Is it Tinslee Lewis’s time now? We have no way of knowing, but we do know this: Our prayers should be focused on her. She needs God’s blessing, and whether that comes in the form of being called home or living longer in this world, that’s His choice to make. All we can do, outside of handling the worldly aspects of legalities and healthcare, is pray that she is blessed by our Father.

I will pray for Tinslee Lewis to recover. Perhaps it’s too earthly of us to desire a positive outcome in this world. If God’s plan is to take her now, then she is already blessed. But the part of me attached to this world wants desperately for her to live, grow older, and know the love that has been sent her way since her birth.

If we can join in praying for Tinslee Lewis, I know our prayers will be heard. Whether she is taken to meet her Creator now or if she’s allowed to live in this world a bit longer, she should do so with our request for her to be blessed.

